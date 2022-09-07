The Shea High football team’s offensive line, which contains four senior returnees, gets in some work in the sun during last Wednesday afternoon’s workout at Max Read Field. The Raiders will host Moses Brown in their non-league opener on Friday night at Max Read Field.
Left, Shea senior quarterback Cam Seaver drops back for a pass during last Wednesday afternoon’s workout at Max Read Field. Above, Shea junior running back Keondre Silva, right, returns a kickoff down the field during special teams drills. Look for both players to have excellent seasons for the Raiders in veteran head coach Dino Campopiano’s 27th and final year at the helm.
Shea senior Dylan Sheehan, shown getting ready to kick the ball down the field during special teams drills, is also part of the offensive and defensive lines, which promise to be among the best in the division this season.
PAWTUCKET – When Dino Campopiano became the full-time athletic director for the city’s two public high schools last fall, it appeared that his decades-long career as the Shea High head football coach was going to be coming to a close.
But Campopiano will be back on the Raiders’ sideline for his 27th and final season, and he made that perfectly clear during his team’s workout last Wednesday afternoon at Max Read Field.
“This is officially my last year,” Campopiano said. “That’s a guarantee. I really want to see this senior group out.”
Some of Campopiano’s coaching staff have returned, while others took on new opportunities, including Damon Scarduzio, who Campopiano said had coached with him since he took over as Shea’s head coach in 1996. Scarduzio is now the new head coach at Scituate High, and joining his coaching staff is another longtime Shea assistant, Dave “Doc” Hanson.
Familiar names will still be on the sidelines, including defensive coordinator Mike Cahill, Charles Carvalho, and James Torres. A former player, Seth Larbi, is now on the staff, and they have another new assistant, Matthew Gilmete.
The Raiders will rely on their offensive line, as four of their five starters are back, senors Dylan Sheehan, Luis Santos, Daryl Hazard, and David Case. They’ve all seen playing time since they were sophomores. Another big advantage is having their quarterback returning from last year, senior Cam Seaver.
“He’s a great kid and a great competitor,” Campopiano said. “He’s a wonderful young man and very coachable. I’m so happy to have him back, and I’m looking for him to have a great year.”
As for his offense, “I think we’re going to run a little more power-type offense because our line is our strong point,” Campopiano added. “You’ll see some different things, but offensively, we’ll be relying on our line more than anything.”
The Raiders’ numbers are a bit a low this year: Shea has 40 players, and Campopiano said his team’s usually averages between 50-60 players. While they have key returnees, the Raiders also saw three starters transfer to other schools.
Among the returnees are senior linebacker/wide receiver Kaden Lach and junior running back/linebackers Dramane Bamba and Keondre Silva. Also back and hoping to make it through the season is senior wide receiver/linebacker Jakori Goyau, who Campopiano said had season-ending injuries in each of the last two years. Campopiano said that he’s expecting big things from him.
Two sophomores that are ready to go and will be plugged into the lineup are Jahiem Tavares in the backfield and Edy Soares at cornerback and wide receiver.
“We also have some nice young guys filling in,” Campopiano said.
Because of the RIIL’s offseason realignment, the Raiders will be dropping to Division II-B this season, but that doesn’t mean they will have an easier time not playing in the new four-team Division I with Bishop Hendricken, La Salle Academy, North Kingstown, and Central.
“It’s really Division I, but they call it Division II,” Campopiano said. “The division is still the same, and it’s a very good division from top to bottom. It’s very competitive, but for me, it’s always the same, I’m always looking forward to playing everybody.”
The other six Division II-B teams are Barrington, Cranston East, Portsmouth, South Kingstown, Westerly, and Woonsocket. Shea will kick off its II-B season on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at Max Read Field by hosting Barrington.
“The kids have been working hard,” Campopiano said. “I’m proud of them. Their attitude has been great. It’s been a fun, enjoyable preseason, and I’m looking forward to the season and spending time with the kids and coaches.”
As for what they want to accomplish this season, Campopiano said that their long-term goal is to return to the playoffs. Their short-term goals are just to get better everyday and give everything they can during each game.
The Raiders, who faced crosstown rival St. Raphael Academy in a two-quarter Injury Fund game last Friday night in Cumberland, will kick off their regular season with a non-league game against nearby Moses Brown on Friday at 6 p.m. at Max Read Field.
