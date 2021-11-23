PAWTUCKET – When the Shea High football team takes the field for its Thanksgiving Eve showdown with Tolman High at Max Read Field, the Raiders will do so with a three-game win streak over the Tigers that has seen Shea win those games by an average of 19 points.
But Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game promises to be a very close one, and a contest that’s tough to pick a favorite to win, especially with the way the Division II Tigers have played in recent weeks.
The Tigers posted a 4-5 record in D-II play, but had won three straight games before suffering a 13-0 loss to Classical High in their D-II semifinal-round matchup on Nov. 13 in Providence.
Senior Aaron Carrion, who moved from tight end to quarterback midway through the season, and senior tailback Elijah Osei helped propel the Tigers to victories over Rogers and Mount Hope in their final two regular-season games and a 20-6 upset win over Mount Pleasant in the quarterfinals.
Now their full attention is on Shea, “and that’s always a big rivalry game,” Tolman head coach Jason DeLawrence said. “Hopefully, we’ll finish our season the right way.”
The Division I Raiders, who lead the holiday series, 10-8, own a 3-4 record that includes their 48-14 defeat to mighty Portsmouth in the preliminary round of the D-I playoffs. In Shea’s last game, on Nov. 11, the Raiders picked up their third win by grabbing a 21-14 non-league win at home over Cranston West.
Wednesday’s game might also mark the final one in the head coaching career of Shea’s Dino Campopiano, who during the season, became the new athletic director of the two public high schools and might step down to fully focus on his new role.
In the city’s other Thanksgiving Eve matchup, St. Raphael Academy, which suffered a 28-14 loss to Classical in the Division II Super Bowl last Saturday at Cranston Stadium, will take the field for its 6 p.m. non-league game against Moses Brown at Pariseau Field. This holiday series is tied, 4-4.
Both teams had faced each other in the D-II quarterfinals, with the undefeated Saints rolling to a 42-14 victory over the three-win Quakers.
“Whether you win or lose a (championship) game, it’s kind of hard to regroup and play a game four days later,” Sassi said after last Saturday’s loss.
