Shea senior Kaden Lach takes the ball down the field, despite being tackled from behind by Cranston East linebacker Blake Johnson, #56, and defensive back Peyton Ginolfi, #26, and linebacker Thomas Roche, #75, closing in on him during last Friday night's Division II-B game at Max Read Field. The Thunderbolts had a hard time containing the Raiders' potent offense, as Shea rolled to a 47-20 win.
Shea junior running back Dramane Bamba, #2, fights for extra yards as Cranston East defensive back Elijah Belmont tries to tackle him during last Friday’s game at Max Read Field. Bamba ran for a career-high 212 yards and scored four touchdowns in Shea’s 47-20 win.
Shea senior Kaden Lach takes the ball down the field, despite being tackled from behind by Cranston East linebacker Blake Johnson, #56, and defensive back Peyton Ginolfi, #26, and linebacker Thomas Roche, #75, closing in on him during last Friday night's Division II-B game at Max Read Field. The Thunderbolts had a hard time containing the Raiders' potent offense, as Shea rolled to a 47-20 win.
Shea junior running back Dramane Bamba, #2, fights for extra yards as Cranston East defensive back Elijah Belmont tries to tackle him during last Friday’s game at Max Read Field. Bamba ran for a career-high 212 yards and scored four touchdowns in Shea’s 47-20 win.
PAWTUCKET – This season has been an up-and-down one for the Shea High football team, but the Raiders are finally clicking with back to-back victories. Last Friday night, the Raiders received huge games from junior tailback Dramane Bamba, their linemen, and their defense and rolled to a 47-20 victory over Cranston East in their Division II-B game at Max Read Field.
The victory allows the Raiders to wrap up their division schedule with a 3-3 record and keeps them on the playoff bubble. Portsmouth sits in first place with its 4-1 mark; three teams (Westerly, South Kingstown, and Woonsocket) hold 3-2 records, and Barrington is 2-3.
On Friday night, Westerly will host South Kingstown and Barrington will host Woonsocket. The Raiders, meanwhile, will wait to see how those games play out when they visit Division I La Salle Academy on Friday night in a non-league test.
“Hopefully, we’ll get some help and maybe get into the playoffs,” said Shea head coach Dino Campopiano, who will step down from coaching at the end of the season. “We have a great senior group, which is why I wanted to come back (and coach) this year, and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
The Raiders were coming off a 21-12 victory on the road over South Kingstown, and like they did in that game, “the kids played great,” Campopiano said. “They played well on defense, and up front, they dominated. I’m very proud of these guys. (The win) keeps us alive (in the playoff hunt), depending on what happens with other teams.”
A key on both sides of the ball for the Raiders was Bamba, who carried the ball 18 times, purely coming in the first half, for a career-high 212 yards and four touchdowns. With the score out of reach for the Thunderbolts in the second half, Bamba was used sparingly.
“Bamba has just been a beast all year,” Campopiano said. “The last two games, he’s just really stepped up and done a great job. I’m proud of him and the whole team.”
The Raiders made two big blunders in the second quarter that led to the Thunderbolts’ first two touchdowns, both on kickoff returns. But before then, the Raiders had jumped out to a 20-0 lead after a quarter of play, and at halftime, they held a 41-12 advantage.
After the Thunderbolts went three-and-out to start the game, the Raiders’ offense took over on Cranston East’s 42-yard line, and on their second play, quarterback Cam Seaver handed the ball off to Bamba, who broke tackles as he raced to the end zone on a 42-yard run. Charles Fortes kicked the first of his five extra points in the game, and Shea was off to the races.
Another three-and-out by the Thunderbolts saw the Raiders start another touchdown drive in the Thunderbolts’ end of the field, this time from the 40. Five plays later, Seaver broke into the end zone on a one-yard keeper, and with the extra point, it was 14-0.
The Raiders added another touchdown in the first quarter after yet another three-and-out by Cranston East. The Raiders marched 45 yards on just three plays for the TD, as Bamba, who picked up a first down with a 19-yard run, capped the drive with a 7-yard run.
In the second quarter, the Raiders extended their lead to 27-0 on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Seaver to Jakori Goyau. Cranston East then got on the board on an 85-yard kickoff return from Rome Cordero, but Bamba later answered that touchdown by racing into the end zone on a 1-yard carry.
Bamba’s fourth touchdown came on a 3-yard run late in the first half, capping a six-play, 57-yard drive, but the Thunderbolts cut their deficit to 41-12 when Nachbi Chery returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
The Raiders’ final touchdown came early in the third quarter on a three-yard run by Kaden Lach, while in the fourth quarter, Cranston East quarterback Da’Qwon Foster scored a touchdown on a 15-yard run.
“I think we’re playing the way I thought we should play,” Campopiano said. “A couple of games this year, we didn’t play well, so hopefully, we can keep it going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.