PAWTUCKET – This season has been an up-and-down one for the Shea High football team, but the Raiders are finally clicking with back to-back victories. Last Friday night, the Raiders received huge games from junior tailback Dramane Bamba, their linemen, and their defense and rolled to a 47-20 victory over Cranston East in their Division II-B game at Max Read Field.

The victory allows the Raiders to wrap up their division schedule with a 3-3 record and keeps them on the playoff bubble. Portsmouth sits in first place with its 4-1 mark; three teams (Westerly, South Kingstown, and Woonsocket) hold 3-2 records, and Barrington is 2-3.

