Shea QB Cam Seaver
Buy Now

Shea senior quarterback Cam Seaver, #12, decides to keep the ball and head toward the first-down marker during last Saturday afternoon’s Division II-B game against Woonsocket at Barry Field. Chasing him down the field is Woonsocket lineman Colin Nickerson, #65. The Raiders suffered a 16-7 loss.

 Breeze photos by Kayla Panu

WOONSOCKET – The Shea High football team could not carry the momentum from its big win over Barrington into its Division II-B showdown against undefeated Woonsocket on Saturday afternoon at Barry Field.

While Shea scored a quick touchdown on the opening kickoff, the Raiders couldn’t muster anything offensively, and Woonsocket came back to post a 16-7 win that was its third of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.