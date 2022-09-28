Shea senior quarterback Cam Seaver, #12, decides to keep the ball and head toward the first-down marker during last Saturday afternoon’s Division II-B game against Woonsocket at Barry Field. Chasing him down the field is Woonsocket lineman Colin Nickerson, #65. The Raiders suffered a 16-7 loss.
WOONSOCKET – The Shea High football team could not carry the momentum from its big win over Barrington into its Division II-B showdown against undefeated Woonsocket on Saturday afternoon at Barry Field.
While Shea scored a quick touchdown on the opening kickoff, the Raiders couldn’t muster anything offensively, and Woonsocket came back to post a 16-7 win that was its third of the season.
It wasn’t the prettiest of football games, as the Raiders lost two fumbles and struggled to move the chains when they had the ball.
The Raiders’ touchdown was scored by junior Dramane Bamba, who caught the kickoff at his 20-yard line and took off for the end zone, but after that, “we played a horrible game,” Shea head coach Dino Campopiano said. “Woonsocket did what they had to do, but we had a lot of fumbles and our offense was horrible.”
Things were still looking up for the Raiders on the Novans’ first drive, as senior lineman Luis Santos sacked Woonsocket quarterback Daunte Melton for a five-yard loss. That seemed to rattle Melton, because moments later, he ended up throwing a pass that was intercepted by sophomore linebacker Ayden Thompson.
But on their next drive, the Novans got on the board on a 1-yard keeper by Melton, who highlighted Woonsocket’s 51-yard drive with a 21-yard run that gave his team a first-and-goal at the Raiders’ 7-yard line.
Melton tried to fire a touchdown pass in the end zone, but it was broken up by Shea junior Keondre Silva. Three plays later, Melton ran the ball into the end zone, but the Novans were unable to get the two-point conversion, and the Raiders found themselves leading by a point with time ticking down in the first quarter.
“I thought the defense played well,” Campopiano said. “But our offense was terrible. In my opinion, (Woonsocket) was a tougher and better team than us today. They wanted it more. We started off well, but unfortunately, you have to play four quarters, and we didn’t today.”
At the end of the second quarter, the Novans tried to take the lead with a field goal, but the snap to the holder sailed beyond the kicker. But with 19.7 seconds left in the second quarter, the Novans again elected to kick a field goal. This time, the snap was perfect, and Amadou Jawo kicked a 37-yarder to give Woonsocket a 9-7 lead.
The third quarter was the fastest quarter of the day, as neither team scored, nor moved the ball very far. But in the final quarter, Woonsocket went to work on a productive drive that saw Melton end it with a five-yard touchdown pass to Jamaury Barr and Jawo tack on the extra point.
Jonathan Peguero Jr. picked up 13 yards on a carry to give the Novans the ball on the Raiders’ 24, and Melton followed that run by connecting with Peguero Jr. on a 20-yard pass.
The Novans ended the day with 214 yards of offense, as Melton completed eight of his 17 passes for 78 yards and Peguero led the way on the ground by carrying the ball 10 times for 59 yards.
The Raiders were coming off a big 15-14 victory over Barrington at Max Read Field that saw a 23-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Cam Seaver and a two-point conversion run by Bamba late in the game erase a seven-point deficit. Bamba had also scored the Raiders’ first touchdown with an eight-yard run.
“Last week, we played well, and this week, we didn’t,” Campopiano said.
The Raiders will host Westerly on Friday night at 6 p.m., and the following weekend, they will travel to Portsmouth.
