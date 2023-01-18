PAWTUCKET – Relying on its defense to propel its offense, the Shea High boys’ basketball team continued its winning ways on its home court last Friday night and posted its most lopsided victory of the Division II season by defeating Mount Hope, 69-42.

The Raiders, who were two nights removed from a 59-49 loss to undefeated Johnston, didn’t get off to a great start, as some of their shots were not falling, but they stuck with it, erased a 7-4 deficit, and took a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.

