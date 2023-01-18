Shea junior forward Emmanuel Ibidapo, #32, gets ready to put in a layup in front of Mount Hope’s James Rustici during last Friday night’s Division II game at the Raiders’ gym. Shea posted a 69-42 victory.
Shea senior forward Malik Matanmi, #4, throws down his first dunk of the night for two of his 19 during last Friday’s 69-42 win over Mount Hope. The Raiders, who improved to 6-3 in Division II play and are undefeated at home this season, will host Lincoln, which entered this week with a 6-1 record, on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Shea junior forward Emmanuel Ibidapo, #32, gets ready to put in a layup in front of Mount Hope’s James Rustici during last Friday night’s Division II game at the Raiders’ gym. Shea posted a 69-42 victory.
Shea senior forward Malik Matanmi, #4, throws down his first dunk of the night for two of his 19 during last Friday’s 69-42 win over Mount Hope. The Raiders, who improved to 6-3 in Division II play and are undefeated at home this season, will host Lincoln, which entered this week with a 6-1 record, on Thursday at 7 p.m.
PAWTUCKET – Relying on its defense to propel its offense, the Shea High boys’ basketball team continued its winning ways on its home court last Friday night and posted its most lopsided victory of the Division II season by defeating Mount Hope, 69-42.
The Raiders, who were two nights removed from a 59-49 loss to undefeated Johnston, didn’t get off to a great start, as some of their shots were not falling, but they stuck with it, erased a 7-4 deficit, and took a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.
Shea’s defense then took over that quarter and limited the Huskies to five points. That helped the Raiders take a 35-14 lead into halftime and eventually extend it to 54-29 at the end of three quarters of play.
“I told them to just be patient and run our stuff and it’s going to happen on our defensive end,” Shea head coach James Sorrentine said. “We played our man-to-man defense very well, so I’m very proud of these guys. It was a team effort.”
Mount Hope’s Parker Camelo scored a game-high 24 points, but nine players contributed to the Raiders’ offense. Senior forward Malik Matanmi led the Raiders with 19 points, with all of them coming in the first three quarters, as the starters began to exit the game in the third quarter.
“It was a good chance to get some other guys in there to get some playing time,” Sorrentine added. “And some guys really showed us something, so I’m really happy with their performance.”
Also in double figures with 11 points was senior forward Jason Smith Jr. Freshman forward Jayden Sanchez came off the bench to score nine points, and junior guard Keondre Silva and forward Antonio Correia each added eight.
Being a force on defense, junior forward Emmanuel Ibidapo not only had multiple blocks, forced turnovers, and rebounds, but put up six points as well.
“I think that was a team effort right there,” Sorrentine said. “Not one guy, not two guys, but everybody. Everybody I called on stepped up to the plate and that’s awesome. That’s what you love to see as a coach – when their number is called, they are ready to go, and they were.”
Being blessed with multiple versatile, big guys has helped the Raiders, especially on defense with Matanmi, Ibidapo and senior center Charlton Ramos. The Huskies were primarily kept away from the paint and the hoop and were forced to make perimeter shots.
The Raiders were also lucky to execute their tough man-to-man defense without getting into any foul trouble, “and that’s something that’s been a focus all year – we don’t want to have any foul trouble,” Sorrentine said. “We just want to keep our hands up and not have any bad fouls.”
The win improves the Raiders’ record to 6-3, and all three of their losses came on the road and against the top teams in the division: Johnston, which entered Tuesday night’s play with a 9-0 record, Chariho, which was 7-1 and tied with Middletown for second place, and Burrillville, which was 7-2.
“Those were some tough road games,” added Sorrentine. “But we’ve been learning, and we’re just going keep working to progress throughout the year. Hopefully, we don’t lose on the road anymore.”
Lincoln, which held a 6-1 record, was also among the top five teams in the standings. St. Raphael Academy, which hosted Shea on Tuesday night, was 6-2, and Rogers shared the same 6-3 mark as the Raiders.
Two big games involving neighboring teams are on tap on Thursday at 7 p.m., as Shea will host Lincoln at 7 p.m., and Tolman, which was 4-4 and coming off back-to-back losses last week to Rogers and Johnston, will welcome SRA to its gym.
“It’s a long year,” Sorrentine said. “As long as we show up everyday and work hard, I’ll be a happy guy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.