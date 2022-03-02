PROVIDENCE – It was a roller coaster of emotions during the final seconds of Sunday afternoon’s Division II championship game between Shea High and Burrillville High at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center.
After watching Burrillville senior forward Michael Hedquist hit a three-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in the game to give the Broncos a 38-37 lead, the Raiders somehow came back to throw the final punch.
Senior guard Enrique Sosa was sent to the free-throw line during the remaining moments on the clock, and he calmly sank a pair of free throws with just one second to play to lift Shea to a 39-38 victory and its first D-II title since the 1996-97 season.
“It feels great,” Shea head coach Stephen DeMeo said. “And I’m so happy for this bunch. I mean, through battles and adversity the entire year, whether it was COVID or just nonsense, they persevered.”
After Hedquist’s three-pointer, the Raiders inbounded the ball, but Burrillville’s Jaden White knocked it out, allowing the Raiders to get closer to the basket.
After taking a timeout with exactly two seconds on the clock, the Raiders inbounded the ball to Sosa. His momentum looked like it was going to carry him out of bounds, but White got a hand on him and was called for the foul, which was his fifth.
Sosa took a deep breath as he went to the line. He swished his first shot to tie the score, and after he took another breath, he made good on his second free throw, and as it sailed through the netting, the Raiders’ fans erupted.
The Broncos then got the ball, but could do nothing with it before the buzzer sounded.
“Honestly, everything that was going through my mind was just getting the ball to the rim,” said Sosa, who ended the game with 10 points. “That’s basically it. I had to zone out all the fans and the noise.”
“Hats off to Enrique,” DeMeo added. “When you’re 18 years old and you have a championship on the line and you can those two, it’s quite impressive.”
The second-seeded Raiders, who will head into this week’s Open Tournament with a 20-3 overall record, played very well down the stretch, “and the last two weeks, we kind of made a vow that we’re going to give everything we had, and we did that today,” DeMeo said.
“We probably set basketball back a couple of years with our 39-point performance in the championship,” he continued. “It wasn’t our best offensive performance, but when push came to shove, we were ahead on the scoreboard.”
It was a close game throughout, as the eighth-seeded Broncos were a pesky thorn in Shea’s side and the Raiders could never pull away from them. The Raiders took an 11-6 lead after a quarter of play, but the Broncos cut their deficit to 19-16 at halftime.
It was also an aggressive, defensive game on the floor, as a lot of fouls were called, and Shea’s bigs, senior center Isaac Ogutuga and junior forward Malik Matanmi, went up against Burrillville’s Dean Ayotte and Hedquist in the paint.
The third quarter didn’t offer a lot of offense between the two teams. A fast-break steal from White and a free throw by Hedquist quickly helped the Broncos tie the score at 19-19, and when that quarter came to a close, the Raiders found themselves with a 23-22 advantage.
“I didn’t expect it to be like this,” Sosa said about the tone of the game. “I thought our offense was going to keep going and we were going to have the game in our hands. But shout out to Burrillville, they really put up a good game.”
The Raiders did everything they could to stay ahead of Burrillville in the fourth quarter. A free throw by Sosa and a layup by Ogutuga gave the Raiders some breathing room, 35-31, but the Broncos were persistent, and they battled back from a 37-33 deficit by scoring the next five points.
“Everybody else can feel sorry, but my job is to not feel sorry for anybody and draw up a play,” DeMeo said about the timeout he took after Hedquist’s late three-pointer. “I was on the losing one of these, when I was with Johnston against Central Falls, so I feel for (Burrillville head coach) Kevin (Randall).”
In the end, it was the Raiders who outlasted the Broncos, and DeMeo credits his coaching staff.
“Without my two assistant coaches, Mike Neal and Jackson Tavares, this doesn’t happen,” he admitted. “They are so important to what we do, how we prepare, and stuff like that.”
As for his players, “we got a solid effort from 10-11 guys,” DeMeo said. “It’s what you practice for. I really see no negatives in the game, except we couldn’t score, and that had a lot to do with Burrillville.”
“For years, it’s always a battle (with them), and we knew it,” DeMeo added. “Kevin’s a great coach, and we knew he was going to come up with something to slow us down, and he did. It came down to two free throws at the end of the game with one second on the clock.”
The Raiders, who also received 10 points from senior guard Elijah Evora, began its journey to the finals with a 67-52 victory over Hope in the quarterfinals and a 65-57 win over Rogers. On the other side, Burrillville upset top-seeded Tolman in the quarterfinals, 49-42, and then beat Wheeler in the semis for a date with Shea in the finals.
Next up for Shea and Tolman is the Open Tournament, which will begin tonight. Tolman, which is the seventh seed, will host D-III champion Mount Hope, the 10th seed, tonight at 6 p.m., and Shea, which is the third seed, will host one of its D-II rivals, 14th-seeded Chariho, on Thursday at 6 p.m.
