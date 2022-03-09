PROVIDENCE – Sunday wasn’t a super day for the high school basketball fans from Pawtucket who headed to the Rhode Island College’s Murray Center to watch their public school teams, Division II champion Shea and Tolman, take the court for their Elite Eight games in the RIIL’s Open Tournament.
The good luck ran out for the 3rd-seeded Raiders in their afternoon game, as they came up short against the sixth seed, Division II rival Rogers, 51-49, while the 7th-seeded Tigers took on the second seed, Division I champion Classical, later that night and suffered a 63-46 defeat.
In the D-II tournament, the Raiders had sunk the Vikings, 65-51, in the semifinals, and then with some grit and luck, they topped Burrillville, 39-38, to become the D-II champs. Whereas things fell their way against the Broncos, the story was a bit different facing Rogers again, especially when they relied on their three-point shots.
“We were ice cold,” said Shea head coach Stephen DeMeo, whose team also went 6-for-17 from the free-throw line, while the Vikings were 8-for-14. “I think we were 3-for-12 (shooting three-pointers). We were probably better off penetrating, and we were trying to tell the guys to penetrate and let’s go to the foul line.
“And we did a much better job in the second half,” he continued. “The third quarter was ours, and the fourth quarter was just like a heavyweight fight, and (Rogers) got the last punch in.”
The Raiders held a 12-9 lead at the end of the opening quarter, and after the Vikings took a 28-24 lead at halftime, both teams found themselves tied at 39-39 after three quarters of play.
Shea and Rogers continued the battle for the lead in the final quarter, but after the Raiders took a 47-46 lead on a layup by senior center Isaac Ogutuga, the Vikings came back with the next four points to grab a 50-47 lead with 1:13 to play in the game.
On a steal and a violation, the ball went back to the Raiders, who called a timeout with 57.2 seconds left. They executed the play they planned, as Ogutuga got the ball in the middle to junior forward Malik Matanmi for the dunk.
Rogers then made it a two-point game on a free throw by senior guard Bryan Robar, but he missed the second one, and when Shea senior guard Enrique Sosa came down with the rebound, the Raiders called another timeout.
“(In the timeout), we were supposed to get it in the middle, have Isaac penetrate, and the two wings cut to the basket,” DeMeo said. “It worked on Malik’s dunk because they were swarming in on Isaac in the middle, so that guy could have snuck in the back door.”
But the Raiders threw the ball out of bounds, and they were forced to foul the Vikings to stop the clock. The Vikings then missed the front end of their 1-and-1, and when Matanmi got the rebound, there was 10.5 seconds on the clock and time for one last play.
As the Raiders passed the ball around, the Vikings’ defense stepped up and came away with a steal, and time ran out on the Raiders’ bid to force overtime.
“That’s basketball,” DeMeo said. “Sometimes you’re the winner, and sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”
Senior guard Darian Piker, who entered the fourth quarter with three fouls, led the Vikings with 16 points and nailed two clutch three-pointers in the final quarter.
“It was all people missing their responsibilities,” DeMeo said about his defense. “When we played (Rogers) last week (in the D-II semis), someone was on (Piker) at all times. Tonight, those three or four times we left him open, he converted.”
Matanmi led the Raiders offensively with 14 points. Senior guard Joey Reyes Serrano and Sosa each scored nine points, Ogutuga came away with eight, and senior guard Elijah Evora had seven.
“I’m just proud I went out with those guys,” DeMeo said. “I love those guys.”
The Tigers, meanwhile, had their hands full with Classical, which grabbed a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and a 31-21 lead at halftime. After three quarters, the Purple’s lead ballooned to 20 points, 52-32.
While both teams were tough defensively, the Purple had a height advantage over Tolman, so blocked shots and turnovers were in Classical’s favor, and the Purple managed to sink most of their shots going through traffic.
“The strategy, and I’m not quite sure it worked, was to get (Classical) out of the fast break because they’re really athletic and really physical,” Tolman head coach Bill Coughlin admitted. “We thought if we slowed them down a little bit, we had a chance to kind of maybe shock the state, but to (Classical’s) credit, they played well tonight.”
Three Tolman players scored in double figures, as sophomore forward Isaiah Gois led the way with 17 points, senior guard Jalin Baptista scored 12, and senior guard Maarten Lopes had 11.
“It’s not a lack of effort,” Coughlin said about the loss. “They work hard, they’re a pleasure to coach, and they battled, but at the end of the day, that’s a good team we played and credit to them.”
Tolman has four starting seniors that will move on after this year, as well as a few more on the roster.
“I’m just really thankful for this group of seniors,” Coughlin said. “It made coming to practice everyday a pleasure. It’s a great group.”
In their Sweet 16 matchups last week in Pawtucket, Shea rolled to a 69-53 victory over 14th-seeded Chariho, thanks to a 21-point night from Ogutuga and 17 from Evora, and Tolman defeated the 10th-seed, D-III champion Mount Hope, 65-56.
The Tigers, which won the D-II regular-season title, had been upset by Burrillville in the D-II quarterfinals, 49-42, so they were happy to still be playing basketball.
“We all felt bad after losing to Burrillville, but to give these kids one more chance to get out there, have a moment, and make some memories, it’s a nice silver lining on a night like tonight,” Coughlin said.
The Final Four will take place on Saturday at URI’s Ryan Center, with Rogers and Classical taking the court at 4 p.m. and top-seeded La Salle Academy and 4th-seeded Bishop Hendricken facing each other at 6. The championship game is the following night at 6 p.m.
