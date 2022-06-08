PROVIDENCE – A season after losing to Central four times, including in the Division IV championship game, the Shea/Tolman co-op softball team returned to Rhode Island College last Friday night with its sights set on turning the tables on the Knights for a bigger prize – the Division III title – and the chance to finish its season with a perfect record.
And Shea/Tolman didn’t disappoint its large gathering of fans that packed the bleachers. Thanks to the five-hit pitching of sophomore ace Janayah Gordon and a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Pawtucket ballclub posted a 7-3 victory that was not only was its 18th of the season, but finally provided its players and coaches with a championship plaque.
After winning 14 of its games by nine or more runs, the Shea/Tolman players and coaches knew they were going to be in for a battle with the Knights, who ended their season with a 16-2 mark, but gave the Pawtucket squad its closest game of the regular season on May 5 in Providence before suffering a 6-4 loss.
“We beat a great team that’s well-coached,” said Shea/Tolman co-head coach Steve Cooper. “But we wanted this (championship) from day one. When we started practicing (in March), we had a goal to get back here and win the gold medal, and we did that tonight. It was a very good year.”
It was indeed a very good year, especially for a handful of upperclassmen who had played for their respective high schools as freshmen before missing their sophomore seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic and creating a co-op program last spring when both schools were low on players.
“It’s good to come back here and get that win over (Central) that we couldn’t get last year,” said senior third baseman Gina Carpenter, who is Tolman’s salutatorian. “We lost to them four times last year, but this is so sweet. I’m not shocked because I knew this team could do it, but I have no words to describe how I feel. I’m so proud of my team and I’m so excited.”
Gordon’s outstanding pitching certainly thrilled her teammates and the Shea/Tolman spectators, as the first-year standout struck out 13 batters, including five straight early in the game, walked three, and carried a no-hit bid into the fifth inning.
Shea/Tolman gave its ace some early support by taking a 2-0 lead in its opening swings, when with one out, Gordon hammered a triple to deep right and sophomore catcher Cheyenne Cooper followed with a fielder’s choice grounder that was thrown away for an error. Four batters later, senior Meghan Bonin delivered a two-out single to right that easily scored Cooper.
In the second, Shea/Tolman increased its lead to 3-0 on a dropped fly in center field that allowed senior Ami Avila-Sosa to score, but in the third, Central scored its first run by also taking advantage of a misplayed flyball in the outfield.
But Shea/Tolman put some distance between itself and the Knights with its fifth-inning rally, which began with a hard-hit leadoff triple by Cooper that one-hopped the fence in right-center and was capped by a bloop RBI single to right by Avila-Sosa and a run-scoring base hit to left by senior Madison Gibbons.
However, Central refused to go away quietly. In the sixth, the Knights’ first three batters collected hits off Gordon, and that, along with an error, helped them cut their deficit to 7-3. And in the seventh, Central put its first runner on base, only to watch her get thrown out at second after quietly trying to tag up and advance on a popout behind the plate that Cooper caught by crashing into the netting and padded backstop with her back turned toward the field.
On its journey back to RIC, and during a six-day stretch before May turned into June, Shea/Tolman shut out Block Island, 15-0; Wheeler, 10-0; and Davies, 9-0, in its first three postseason games. In the win over Davies on May 30, Gordon pitched a two-hitter that included 16 strikeouts, including nine in a row at one point; Cooper went 4-for-4 with her 11th home run of the season (and fourth of the playoffs), and senior Jamila Coleman drove in the first two runs with a first-inning double.
Shea/Tolman’s title also marked the second time in the past four months that the city’s two public high schools teamed up to form a girls’ squad that claimed a championship. Shea/Tolman also won the D-III basketball title at RIC’s Murray Center and ended its season with a 19-1 record.
