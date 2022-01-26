PAWTUCKET – More than halfway through its Division III schedule, the first-year Shea/Tolman co-op girls’ basketball team has shown no signs of slowing down.
The Pawtucket team continued to roll past its opponents and remained undefeated in nine games, thanks to its recent victories last Friday over winless Pilgrim, 51-29, and three nights later over the Lincoln School, 59-38, at Jenks Junior High’s gym.
Despite all those victories, co-head coach John Lickert said after his team’s win over Pilgrim that it has yet to put in a full four-quarter game.
“We were having a lapse (in Friday’s game), but we finished strong,” he noted. “We got a big lead, but we just laid back and didn’t keep the intensity up. Tonight, we played three quarters, and we’re still trying to get that fourth quarter, because when the playoffs come up, you have to play four full quarters or you’re going to go home.”
The co-op team, which is also led by co-head coach Walter “Bunky” Gonzalez, has been running the tables on its D-III opponents, winning half of their games by double figures. But it has some tough competition coming up – on Tuesday night, Shea/Tolman was scheduled to take on North Smithfield, which entered Monday’s action with a 7-1 record and six straight wins.
“We have three games in four days,” said Lickert, referring to his team’s games against the Lincoln School and N.S. and Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. contest at Jenks aganst Providence Country Day. “We’re playing some really good teams, so it’s a tough road coming up.”
In last Friday’s victory, Shea/Tolman’s defense was on point to start the game, as the Pawtucket team held a 15-4 lead after a quarter of play and was led by sophomore point guard Armani Rivera, a transfer student who started for a Division I team, Scituate, last winter. She scored 25 points against the Patriots, with seven coming in the first quarter and 10 in the third.
“She’s phenomenal; she sets everything up and she’s our best defensive player,” Lickert said. “She handles the ball. She does it all. She can score 40 points a game, but we’re trying to get other kids involved. “
Shea/Tolman, which also received nine points from junior forward Abryanna Encarnacion, eight from sophomore guard Aryana Blanco, and six from senior forward Klani Gaul, held a 27-13 lead at the half and a 41-22 advantage after three quarters of play.
Lickert said that they have been mixing up their defenses and trying to get the entire team involved. Throughout Friday’s game, Lickert and Gonzalez continued to rotate players on and off the bench, so everyone could see playing time and get experience.
“We’re doing a lot,” Lickert said. “We’re working with them all to see what is best when it comes to crunch time. But we’re pleased. The kids are gelling and coming together. We’re getting better, but we’re not there yet. We’ve got a ways to go.”
In Monday night’s victory over the Lincoln School, which entered the game with a 5-2 record, Rivera again had a big night that included a game-high 31 points, and Gaul was also solid with nine points and as many rebounds. Shea/Tolman only led by 11, 29-18, at halftime, but stepped up its game in the second half.
