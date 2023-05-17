Shea/Tolman junior pitcher Janayah Gordon gets into her windup before delivering a pitch last Thursday against Central. Gordon got the win by tossing a four-hitter, striking out 11 batters and yielding four walks and an earned run. Shea/Tolman posted a 5-3 victory.
Shea/Tolman number nine batter Kayleigh Najera, right, and Central first baseman Janet Batista watch a pitch get delivered to the pitch in the top of the second inning. Najera scored her team's first run on a double to right field by Alex Larios.
Above, Shea/Tolman pinch runner Mayara Carvalho scores the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth on a single by Alex Larios. Covering the plate Central catcher Viveonna Jusino. Central came back to tie the score, but Shea/Tolman ended up with a 5-3 victory, thanks to two unearned runs in the seventh. Bottom, Shea/Tolman junior ace pitcher Janayah Gordon fired a four-hitter, striking out 11 batters and yielding four walks and an earned run.
Shea/Tolman junior pitcher Janayah Gordon gets into her windup before delivering a pitch last Thursday against Central. Gordon got the win by tossing a four-hitter, striking out 11 batters and yielding four walks and an earned run. Shea/Tolman posted a 5-3 victory.
Shea/Tolman number nine batter Kayleigh Najera, right, and Central first baseman Janet Batista watch a pitch get delivered to the pitch in the top of the second inning. Najera scored her team's first run on a double to right field by Alex Larios.
Above, Shea/Tolman pinch runner Mayara Carvalho scores the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth on a single by Alex Larios. Covering the plate Central catcher Viveonna Jusino. Central came back to tie the score, but Shea/Tolman ended up with a 5-3 victory, thanks to two unearned runs in the seventh. Bottom, Shea/Tolman junior ace pitcher Janayah Gordon fired a four-hitter, striking out 11 batters and yielding four walks and an earned run.
PROVIDENCE – For the past three seasons, it’s been a battle every time the Shea/Tolman co-op softball team faces Central, and last Thursday night at Aldo Freda Field, both teams threw their records out the window and played another competitive game that saw the Pawtucket team earn a 5-3 victory over the host Knights.
The two rivals, which faced each other in the Division IV finals two years ago and last season’s D-III championship game, have taken different paths this season. The defending champion Shea/Tolman squad entered this week in third place with an 8-4 record, trailing Mount Saint Charles (12-0) and Tiverton (9-3) in the D-III standings, while Central slipped to 5-8 with its fourth loss in its last five games.
“It seems like it’s always a game,” Shea/Tolman co-head coach Steve Cooper said. “(Central) gets up for us, no matter where we play or when we play. It’s a good rivalry.”
Overall, Cooper said the season has been a pretty good one. The team has been dealing with injuries, but Cooper hopes those players come back this week because everyone has their work cut out for them.
With the Mounties expected to lock up the regular-season title sometime this week, the second seed in the upcoming playoffs is up for grabs among Shea/Tolman, Tiverton, and Davies, which entered this week with a 7-4 record.
Shea/Tolman, which was scheduled to host Cranston East (6-6) on Monday night, will visit Davies today at 4:30 p.m., and next Tuesday afternoon, the Pawtucket team will host Tiverton at Max Read Field.
“I think it’s very important with this division,” Cooper said about getting the second seed. “There are some tough teams and they are all going to come out. Rogers has turned around its season, and so has Cranston East. All we can do is hope for the best.”
As for today’s showdown with Davies, “it’s going to be a battle,” Cooper said. “We’ll see what team shows up.”
In last week’s victory over Central, the Knights got on the board first, and after Shea/Tolman came back to take the lead, they tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Pawtucket team then took the lead for good in the seventh by scoring twice on an infield error.
“We needed a little help there at the end and we got it, so it was good,” added Cooper.
Shea/Tolman’s starting pitcher, junior Janayah Gordon, got off to a rough start, hitting the first two batters she faced and then giving up a walk, but she settled down and ended the game with a four-hitter. She struck out 11 batters, walked four, and allowed just one earned run.
Offensively, junior Alex Lairos doubled to right field in the second inning to drive in Shea/Tolman’s first run, and she made it a 2-1 game two innings later with a run-scoring single up the middle. Junior catcher Cheyenne Cooper also hit three singles, scored twice, and got hit by a pitch, and Gordon walked three times.
“It’s happening more and more,” the co-head coach said of Gordon being walked. “They all know exactly what she can do with the ball, and that’s starting to do mind games with her, so we try to keep her focused and tell her it’s a compliment. They don’t want to pitch to her, but hopefully, the next (batter) in our order comes up with a hit.”
Sophomore Aniya Rua also drove in a run with a infield hit in the fifth that gave Shea/Tolman a 3-1 lead, and it was her grounder in the seventh that got misplayed and allowed Cooper and Gordon to cross the plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.