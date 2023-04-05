Shea/Tolman junior tri-captain and starting catcher Cheyenne Cooper delivers an opposite-field double to left field to drive in the first run of the game during last Friday’s season opener against Rogers at Max Read Field. Cooper went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to help the co-op team post a 6-3 victory.
PAWTUCKET – It was a stereotypical cold, windy, and wet spring afternoon last Friday, but that didn’t stop the defending D-III champion Shea/Tolman co-op softball team from kicking off its third season together with a 6-3 victory over Rogers High at Max Read Field.
Division III has a new look this season because the Interscholastic League decided to bring back Division IV after a year’s absence. Several teams have moved around, but the D-III’s top three teams are back in Shea/Tolman, D-III finalist Central, and neighboring rival Davies.
Shea/Tolman posted an 18-0 record last spring that included four victories in the playoffs and a 7-3 win over Central in the finals at Rhode Island College. But there has been some turnover on this year’s team and quite a few new faces in its lineup.
“We have four returners, our catcher, pitcher, first baseman, and outfielder, who is now our shortstop,” Shea/Tolman co-head coach Steve Cooper said. “There is a lot of girls who don’t know what they are doing yet, but they will learn. It’s a long season. We’ll be fine.”
The junior captains are catcher Cheyenne Cooper, who is a two-time First-Team All-Division player, starting pitcher Janayah Gordon, and Alex Larios, who was a starting outfielder last season, but has moved to shortstop. The other returnee is sophomore first baseman Aniya Rua.
The co-head coach said that Gordon, who was also a First-Team All-Division selection last season, picked up where she left off last June with her Opening Day performance against the Vikings. She struck out 19 batters and finished with a five-hitter that included three walks. She also did her part offensively by reaching base three times and scoring twice.
Cheyenne Cooper, meanwhile, should be Shea/Tolman’s top hitter again, and she proved that in last Friday’s win by going 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. The number three batter knocked an RBI double into left field in the bottom of the inning to drive in Gordon with the game’s first run.
“Cheyenne should break it open this year,” the co-head coach said.
Most of the Shea/Tolman players are still learning the game of softball, but with the experience from the top of the lineup, things went in their favor last Friday.
“What I saw was a team that’s in the making right now,” Steve said afterwards. “We have a lot of young girls. Our starting second baseman never had a glove on in her life until this year, but we’re working with her and she’s making real progress. She’s learning and is very teachable, and she’s going to be good. She’s learning very quickly.”
The hosts never trailed, as they got on the board with Cooper’s RBI double in the first and two more runs in the second. The Vikings scored twice in the top of the fourth, but that was as close as they would get to the Pawtucket team. Rua hit a two-run double to right-center to highlight a three-run rally in the fifth and four straight hits by Shea/Tolman.
With the four divisions realigned, Cooper said that he’s not completely familiar with all the teams in D-III, especially since more than half – Rogers, Mount Saint Charles Academy, Cranston East, Tiverton, and Exeter/West Greenwich – moved down from D-II. Classical, which is also back in D-III, rounds out the nine-team division.
“We feel confident,” said the co-head coach. “I think we should be alright.”
Shea/Tolman will visit East Greenwich, which won last year’s Division II-North regular-season title with a 16-2 mark, in a non-league game today at 4:30 p.m. Next Tuesday at 4 p.m., the team will return to its D-III schedule and face Exeter/West Greenwich at the Lineham School in Exeter.
