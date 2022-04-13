PAWTUCKET – After falling short to Central in the Division IV finals last season as a newly formed co-op squad, the Shea/Tolman softball team is hoping to pick up where they left off, and do so in a new-look Division III.
Shea/Tolman kicked off its D-III schedule last Friday afternoon at Max Read Field against one of the D-III holdovers from last season, the Wheeler School, and after allowing a leadoff triple and a run to the Warriors in the top of the first inning, the hosts ruled the rest of the game and ended up with a 12-1 win that ended after 4½ innings because of the mercy rule.
During last year’s two-month season, the RIIL created an eight-team D-IV that also included Classical, Central Falls, Hope, Juanita Sanchez, Mount Pleasant, and the Times 2 Academy/Paul Cuffee co-op team. But the division has dissolved, and while all eight teams moved to D-III, almost all the teams in last spring’s D-III moved up to D-II in the offseason realignment. Davies joined Wheeler in staying in D-III, and also back in the RIIL after a two-year absence is Block Island.
Shea/Tolman won the regular-season title last season with a 9-2 record, and in the double-elimination playoffs, the Pawtucket team went 2-2. Shea/Tolman lost twice to Central, including in the finals at Rhode Island College, 11-7.
Central was truly a thorn in Shea/Tolman’s side last year, noted the co-head coaches, Shea’s Steve Cooper and Tolman’s Scott Cooper, Steve said that they hope to remove that thorn this year. But the coaches agreed that Central is still strong. The Knights have played two league games so far and won big, beating Juanita Sanchez, 18-6, and Block Island, 19-1.
Nevertheless, the team “has a mission, and I think we want to complete it for our seniors,” said Steve, who is also joined on the coaching staff by assistant Andrew Maigret. “(The players) are looking forward to walking off the field this year smiling and instead of being not happy.”
Shea/Tolman, which faced a D-II team, East Greenwich, in a non-league game earlier last week, will be led this season by its four captains: sophomore catcher Cheyenne Cooper, senior pitcher Maddie Gibbons, senior first baseman Gina Carpenter, and senior third baseman Amy Avila-Sosa.
Cooper and Gibbons earned First-Team All-Division honors last spring, and Cooper had an incredible season that saw her bat .860 with eight doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs, and 55 runs batted in. Carpenter was a Second-Team selection.
“The girls who were new last year have picked up right where they left off, such as (senior) Amy (Avila-Sosa) and (sophomore) Kasyra (Fernandes),” Scott said. “And (sophomore) Alex (Larios) has been lights out — I think she’s faster than last year and she’s motivated. She’s kind of the heart and soul of the team. She’s the uplifter.”
“We had some girls that graduated last year and we had some girls come up and fill those spots and more,” Steve added. “It’s a good thing to have those extra bodies on the team.”
The coaches said that their 17-player roster is almost evenly split between the players from Tolman and Shea. They have three girls from Blackstone Academy, and Gordon is from the Met.
“The new girls that we got are picking it up quickly and going hard in practice,” Scott said. “They’re out there working everyday and having a lot of fun too. They’re right in the mix as well.”
In last Friday’s victory, Gibbons picked up the win by pitching the first four and giving up two hits, four walks, and the first-inning run. She struck out two. Sophomore Janayah Gordon relieved Gibbons in the fifth and gave up just one hit while striking out the side.
Shea/Tolman tied the score in the bottom of the first, as Gibbons reached on an outfield error and came around to score on a groundout to second by Cheyenne Cooper, and the hosts eventually broke things open in the second by scoring five runs.
Gordon led off with a four-pitch walk, and after Meghan Bonin and Larios also walked to load the bases, the Warriors came back to retire the next two batters. But just when it looked like Wheeler would get out of the inning without any damage, Avila-Sosa singled to right on an 0-1 pitch to drive in Gordon and Bonin.
Gibbons then doubled to left to score Larios and advance Avila-Sosa to third, and after Cheyenne Cooper was intentionally walked to reload the bases, Avila-Sosa scored on a passed ball and Gibbons came home on a base hit to right by Carpenter.
Shea/Tolman added another run in the third and scored five more in the fourth.
While some baseball and softball games in the area were postponed last Friday afternoon, no thanks to the heavy rain that fell throughout Thursday night and into the morning, Shea/Tolman was able to get its opener in, and the head coaches highlighted the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Department for working on the field most of the day to clear the puddles and make the field playable.
Shea/Tolman, which was scheduled to take on Central Falls on Tuesday afternoon, less than a mile away at Macomber Stadium, will host another neighboring rival, Davies, on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Max Read Field.
“We knew that last year we were unknown, but this year, we are known, so we’re going to have to live up to that this year,” added Maigret. “I think the leadership that we have on this team and the coaching staff are motivated to get ourselves right back where we were last year.”
