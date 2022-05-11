PROVIDENCE – Delivering key hits in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, the Shea/Tolman co-op softball team finally removed the thorn in its side known as Central by topping the Knights, 6-4, last Thursday afternoon in their Division III showdown at Providence’s Aldo Freda Field.
Shea/Tolman, which was in its first season as a co-op program last spring, had produced an 11-4 record, but all four of their losses came to Central, with the fourth taking place in last June’s Division IV championship game that the Knights won, 11-7.
Both teams have moved up to Division III since then and entered last week’s game with unbeaten records. Shea/Tolman improved to 8-0 with the victory, while Central slipped to 9-1.
The win was “a big thing off our shoulders,” Shea/Tolman co-head coach Steve Cooper added. “We worked the girls hard this week. But we still have to get better. We’re a good team, but we can improve in a lot of different areas. (Central’s) a good team.”
In last Thursday’s game, Shea/Tolman was down early, but not out, and the co-op team received a strong outing from its starting pitcher, sophomore Janayah Gordon, who fired a five-hitter, struck out 13 batters, hit two with pitches, and walked no one.
“What can I say?” Cooper said when asked about Gordon’s solid performance. “She’s that factor that’s going to bring us to where we want to be.”
The Knights took an early lead by scoring an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning, but Shea/Tolman came back with two in its half of the third on a fielder’s choice grounder by Gina Carpenter and a run-scoring single by Amisadai Avila-Sosa.
Two more runs were scored in the fifth to give Shea/Tolman a 4-1 lead, as Cheyenne Cooper scored on a triple to right from Carpenter, who then came home on Aniya Rua’s double down the right-field line.
The Knights got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth after Gordon struck out the first two batters she faced. Gabriela Rosario singled over the second baseman’s head and scored on Qiana Sumner’s home run to right field, but Shea/Tolman got those runs back the following inning.
The Knights added their final run in the seventh, but Gordon ended that late-inning rally and the game with her 13th strikeout.
Central used two pitchers, starter Angela Rivera, who went the first six innings, and reliever Katherine Santos, and Shea/Tolman collected nine hits and six walks off them. Cheyenne Cooper had a good day at the plate with a double in the third, a single to left in the fifth, and an intentional walk, and Rua also had two hits.
Shea/Tolman was back in action on Monday afternoon with a game against Classical at Max Read Field, and the co-op team was able to roll to a 15-3 victory. The Pawtucket team will face the Wheeler School today at 4:30 p.m. at the Wheeler School Farm in Seekonk, Mass.
“We’re feeling pretty happy right now, but we have a lot of teams that are shooting for us now,” the Shea/Tolman co-head coach said.
