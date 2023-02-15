Above, Shea/Tolman junior point guard Armani Rivera is surrounded in the paint by Cranston East’s Mya Jiminez, #0, Mikaylah Johnson, #24, and Jayna Gunderway, #11, but still finds a way to get to the hoop and put in a layup during last Thursday night’s Division II game. Rivera scored a game-high 25 points to help the co-op team post a 71-59 victory that was its fifth win in its last six games. Right, Shea/Tolman junior forward Trinity Burk, who ended the night with 16 points, races past Cranston East’s Madison Gutierrez and heads to the basket for a layup.
Shea/Tolman junior forward Kasyra Fernandes goes for the layup despite a lot of contact from Cranston East's Mya Jiminez, #0, and Madison Gutierrez, #35, during last Thursday night's game. Also in the paint is Shea/Tolman junior forward Trinity Burk. Fernandes scored eight points to help the co-op team post a 71-59 victory over the Thunderbolts.
Shea/Tolman junior forward Trinity Burk races past Cranston East's Madison Gutierrez and heads to the basket for a layup during last Thursday night's game. Burk scored 16 points in the co-op team's 71-59 victory, which raised its Division II record to 9-8.
PAWTUCKET – It’s been an up-and-down season for the Shea/Tolman co-op girls’ basketball team, but thanks to its outstanding play over the past couple of weeks, the second-year Pawtucket team will be heading to the Division II playoffs.
Two nights after producing its highest point total of the season to defeat Mount Pleasant, 71-29, Shea/Tolman matched that output last Thursday to sink Cranston East, 71-59, at Jenks Middle School’s Gym and improve its record to 9-8 with a game remaining.
Shea/Tolman, which hadn’t scored more than 53 points in a game until those victories, headed into Monday night’s regular-season finale in Providence against unbeaten Moses Brown on a roll with five wins in its last six games.
“Our strong point has been our defense, but we’re starting to really put the ball in the basket,” Shea/Tolman co-head coach John Lickert said. “There was a lot of offensive power tonight. Both teams made shots, but we just made a few more.”
Last Thursday’s game against the Thunderbolts, which entered the contest with a 7-9 record and a three-game win streak, was evenly matched and saw the score remain close throughout the first half.
Despite Shea/Tolman scoring the game’s first six points, Cranston East held a 15-13 lead after one quarter of play. The score was tied on four occasions in the second quarter, but Shea/Tolman finally regained the lead, 28-25, on a three-pointer by junior guard Bendu Kamara, and that helped the hosts take a 33-29 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, Shea/Tolman began to put some distance between itself and Cranston East and took a 57-41 lead into the fourth quarter. Shea/Tolman’s floor general, junior Armani Rivera, ended up scoring a game-high 25 points. Junior forward Trinity Burk scored 16 points, Kamara had 12, and junior forward Kasyra Fernandes added eight.
“We’re coming around,” Lickert added. “It seems like we’re playing more as a team on offense. We’ve been playing great defense all year, holding teams to about 40 points, but we just rushed everything on offense. Now we’re starting to settle down, move the ball, and attack when you’re supposed to attack.”
In Shea/Tolman’s victory over Mount Pleasant last week, junior guard Aryana Blanco led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points, while Kamara and Rivera each added 10.
Shea/Tolman is expected to be either the seventh or the eighth seed and play in a preliminary-round game when the D-II playoffs begin later this week.
