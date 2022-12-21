PAWTUCKET – The city’s two public high schools, Shea and Tolman, continued their season-ending tradition of recognizing some of their top student-athletes by recently presenting them with the Key Player Spirit Awards for this past fall season.
The award is presented to a student-athlete from the schools’ varsity teams "who exemplifies perseverance, effort, spirit, sportsmanship, teamwork, and determination, is a role model, and takes their academics seriously."
Here’s a look at the winners and why each head coach selected them for this honor.
SHEA
BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY, Edwing Guevara Garcia, Junior
"Since the first day of the season, Edwing has been a dedicated member of the team. He took the chance of taking up running as an 11th grader, having been primarily a tennis player before that. It has not always been an easy season for him, from building up his mileage during hot weather to working through some aches and pains. Regardless, Edwing has demonstrated a great deal of toughness and perseverance, and he is always ready to go. He is an outstanding young man and an easy choice for this excellent award." – Head coach Rich Kucal
GIRLS' TENNIS, Catherine Nobre, Senior
"Once again this year, Catherine was the heart and soul of the tennis team. Her dedication and enthusiasm is infectious, and it has begun to rub off on the younger members of the team. She is outgoing and courteous toward her opponents at every match and represents Shea well with her high level of sportsmanship. She is the definition of what a student-athlete should be." – Head coach Jon Leddy
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY, Nizari Zayas, Sophomore
"Nizari set a great example to her teammates by attending almost every practice and competing in every cross country meet throughout the season. Due to her efforts and hard work, her times improved with every race she competed in." – Head coach Greg Clark
FOOTBALL, Zach Pinto, Senior
"What a pleasure it has been to coach Zack the last four years. He’s what we look for in all of our student-athletes her at Shea. Zack comes to school prepared, never in trouble, and always maintains passing grades. On the field, he's always working to make himself a better player. He works just as hard in practice as he does in the game. Zack is a true role model on and off the field. I’m so proud of the wonderful young man he has become." – Head coach Dino Campopiano
BOYS' SOCCER, Giovanni Miranda, Sophomore
"Gio is an emblem of dedication and commitment. He is one who gives his all at all times, no matter the situation. He is an athlete who leads not just with his words, but also with his actions; he trains as hard as the way he wants to play. Essentially, he never feels he knows it all, always open to learning and getting better. He is an embodiment of the U.S. high school soccer philosophy. Not surprising, his academic grades truly reflects how dedicated and committed he is to everything he does." – Head coach Pierre Ridore
GIRLS' SOCCER, Anicyah Moreira, Senior
"Anicyah was not only a key member of the soccer team, but also a natural leader. She was very coachable and also demonstrated qualities on and off the field for her teammates and community." – Head coach Yianiss Noel
CHEERLEADING, Sieara McLean, Junior
"Sieara is new to us as coaches, and we are very happy to have her on our team. She’s usually one of the first kids at practice, always has a positive attitude, encourages the other kids on the team, and is a role model to the younger cheerleaders." – Head coach Carole Ogden
TOLMAN
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL, Melanie Castillo, Senior
"Melanie is a bilingual student-athlete, who in addition to school and sports, devotes her spare time to Tolman's extracurricular activities, such as student council and the yearbook club. Mel positively inspires those around her by being a volunteer, helping the youth in her community achieve greater self-sufficiency and socio-economic progress." – Head coach Steve Bevilacqua
BOYS' SOCCER, Miguel Mata, Junior
"Miguel was the leader of our defense this season and one of the primary reasons we had the success that we did on the field. Miguel is a very emotional and passionate player that leads by example on and off the field. Miguel's teammates know that no matter what, Miguel will do whatever it takes to help his team win. I am excited for Miguel's future and the opportunity to see him grow and develop in the offseason. He will be one of three captains next year and responsible for leading Tolman soccer to hopefully even better results next season." – Head coach Daniel Silva
BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY, Giovanni Alves, Senior
"According to Giovanni, this was the first and last opportunity he had to be involved in after school sports. When I met Giovanni, he told me his goal for the season was to have no regrets and to give 100 percent effort. From the very first practice to the last race, he made sure he not only was present, but was pushing himself the hardest. He dropped his mile pace for a 5K by 40 seconds. From his great cross country season, I know he is planning to run track, which I’m sure he will see much success." – Head coach James Smith
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY, Emidy DiCarlo, Sophomore
"Emidy joined the team with her brother. She ran in middle school and desired to pick up the sport this year. She attended every practice and race, and every goal I set for her, she hit her mark. She dropped her mile pace for a 5K by three minutes and 30 seconds. I expect a bright future for her in the following years to come." – Head coach James Smith
GIRLS' TENNIS, Sara Sousa, Junior
"Sara was a sparkplug on the team this season, and she helped by driving some of the players to practice and matches. She also help by translating for players who spoke limited English. She always supported other players when she was finished with her match, and she helped organize Senior Night. Sara was a great team player and always lifted everyone's spirits." – Head coach John Jasionowski
FOOTBALL, Antonio Contreras, Senior
"Antonio has been a four-year varsity player. The best quality of Antonio is that he is a team player and plays for the team with true sportsmanship. He is very humble and down to earth, and practices every day as if every day is a game day. Apart from sports, he is quite impressive in his studies as well. He has been a captain for our team and his leadership was a key component in helping us make the playoffs." – Head coach Jason DeLawrence
GIRLS' SOCCER, Jayla Labossiere, Junior
"Jayla has proven herself to be an outstanding teammate and captain. Jayla has led by example, as her work ethic and willingness to help every member of the team be successful on and off the field is unmatched. This is evident in her coordination of outside activities, Senior Night festivities, and giving her teammates rides when needed." – Head coach A.J. Lascola
CHEERLEADING, Naomi Barbosa, Sophomore
"Naomi has cheered with us for two years now. She has natural abilities that she uses to work hard to improve her cheerleading skills. She takes the coaching well and it shows because she just keeps getting better as time goes on. Even at her young age, she is a leader and helps the other kids to stay positive and work hard." – Head coach Kelly Ogden
