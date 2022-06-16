PAWTUCKET – The city’s two public high schools, Tolman and Shea, continued their season-ending tradition of recognizing some of their top student-athletes on Thursday morning by presenting them with the Key Player Spirit Awards for this spring season.
The award is presented to a student-athlete from the schools’ varsity teams "who exemplifies perseverance, effort, spirit, sportsmanship, teamwork, and determination, is a role model, and takes their academics seriously."
Here’s a look at this spring’s winners and why each head coach selected them for this honor.
SHEA
BOYS' OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD, Jayden Allen, Sophomore
"Jayden has been a steady force in our throwing events in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. He continually improved his performances in the shot put and discus. Jayden always displays a great deal of integrity and strong character at each practice and competition. Unfortunately, his outdoor season was cut short due to a leg injury, but he is very much worthy of being recognized for the Key Spirit Award." – Head coach Rich Kucal
SOFTBALL, Gianna Lopes, Sophomore
"Gianna is a first-year player that has really improved every practice. Even though she doesn't get into every game, she is always cheering on her teammates. It has been a pleasure to work with Gianna and see her improvement this year, and I can't wait for next year when she becomes a starter." – Co-head coach Steve Cooper
UNIFIED BASKETBALL, Marcus Silva, Senior
"Marcus is a senior guard who was a leader both on and off the court. He led the team in scoring this year with 130 points and was always willing to do whatever was best for the team. He encouraged his teammates and helped make everybody around him better. He showed tremendous pride and was a loud and proud advocate of the unified basketball program." – Head coach Charles Carvalho
BOYS' TENNIS, Joros Boco, Junior
"Joros was new to tennis and learned how to play as the season went on. He was determined not to give up. He worked hard to improve his game as the season went on and was an example to the other players on how to play and have fun." – Head coach John Jasionowski
GIRLS' OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD, Catherine Nobre, Junior
"Catherine has made great improvements in her throwing events this season. Her efforts in practice have helped solidify her spot as one of the top shot put throwers in the Eastern Division. When Catherine is at practice, she brings a contagious energy that resonates through everyone on the team. She is an asset to the team as a motivator, leader, positive role model, and competitor." – Head coach Greg Clark
BASEBALL, Jali Lopez, Senior
"Jali epitomizes the perfect teammate. He has never missed a practice, and during games, is always cheering on his teammates – all this with limited playing time. After graduation, Jali will be enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. I am confident he will succeed in whatever he wants to do." – Head coach Jimmy Torres
TOLMAN
BASEBALL, Corey Pereira, Senior
"Corey has been a member of the Tolman Baseball team for his entire high school career, and he has been a starting contributor at the varsity level his junior and senior years. Corey is the model of what a student-athlete resembles. He takes his academics seriously and is a member of the National Honor Society and Rhode Island Honor Society. On the athletic field, Corey is the hardest worker, extremely coachable, and the most selfless athlete I’ve had the pleasure of coaching in many years." – Head coach Theo Murray
SOFTBALL, Aniya Rua, Freshman
"At our first practice, she was a shy young lady that didn't know what to make of it, but that changed real quick. She broke into the starting lineup and really helped the team. She was a real pleasure to coach and an asset to have on the team." – Co-head coach Steve Cooper
UNIFIED BASKETBALL, James Sumo, Senior
"James, who is naturally a very timid student, showed tremendous progress and grit during the season. James is very coachable and is always eager to learn and practice. It has been a pleasure watching a young man overcome his disabilities and rise to a high level of confidence. James is also a pleasure to work with in the classroom. He is always willing to help the staff and his fellow classmates." – Head coach Yianiss Noel
GIRLS' OUTDOOR TRACK, Hawawou Barry, Junior
"Hawawou was always at practice trying her hardest. This was her first year competing in the sport, and each meet, she got better. Hawawou is a pleasure to be around and always has a smile on her face. She understands what it means to be a student-athlete and balanced her academics and athletics well." – Head coach Kayla Fleming
BOYS' OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD, DeMario Gonzalez, Sophomore
"DeMario makes a big effort at practice and meets. He always had a smile on his face and never complained. He is polite, kind, and was always the first to carry equipment when help was needed." – Head coach Kayla Fleming
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL, Steven Sic, Senior
"Having never played volleyball before, Steve was asked to not only play on the varsity team, but start almost every match. Each day, Steve worked hard in practice, and his development as a player showed as the season unfolded. While he lacked experience, Steve provided leadership by setting the right example for the younger players on and off the court. His poise under pressure demonstrated maturity and mental fortitude. Steve's effort and positive outlook was appreciated by his coaches and teammates." – Head coach Neil Nachbar
