PAWTUCKET – For the first time in the history of Thanksgiving Day football in Pawtucket, there will be Tuesday night lights.
The city’s two public high schools, Shea and Tolman, will meet for the 20th time in their non-league rivalry tonight at 6 p.m. at Max Read Field. This showdown has traditionally taken place on Thanksgiving Eve, but because there is no school on Wednesday, the game has been pushed back to this highly unusual day.
Tolman leads the series by a 10-9 margin, thanks to the Tigers’ 20-7 victory over the Raiders in last year’s meeting. But Shea has won five of the last seven games, and the Raiders will certainly be motivated to defeat their neighboring rival because this matchup is expected to be the final one for their longtime head coach, Dino Campopiano.
Campopiano, who is in his 27th campaign at the Raiders’ helm, became the new athletic director of the city’s public schools last year and hoped to step down at the end of that season to fully focus on his new role. But Campopiano called an audible and came back for this season and his talented senior class.
Both the Raiders and Tigers sported .500 marks in their divisions during the regular season – Shea went 3-3 in Division II-B and Tolman was 4-4 in Division III-A – and lost close games in the quarterfinal rounds of their respective playoffs. Shea suffered a down-to-the-wire 14-6 loss to St. Raphael Academy, and Moses Brown nipped Tolman, 22-21.
Speaking of the Saints and Moses Brown, they will face each other for the 10th time in their holiday rivalry, but have to do so four days after capturing their respective Super Bowls last Saturday afternoon at Cranston Stadium.
They will return to action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Brown University in a game that could quickly turn into a junior varsity contest by the second half.
The Saints faced Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon in a battle of 7-1 teams, as well as SRA’s third straight trip to the D-II Super Bowl, and thanks to a late touchdown, SRA came away with a 7-3 win. Moses Brown, meanwhile, wrapped up an 11-0 season by posting a 13-6 victory in its D-III title game against Middletown.
The Saints lead the holiday series, 5-4, thanks to their 34-7 win over the Quakers in last year’s contest.
Also coming off a short week after suffering an 18-6 loss to Smithfield in last Saturday night’s Division IV Super Bowl is the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team, which will face Lincoln on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Lions’ Ferguson Field.
The Lions, who are 6-3, will be well rested for this contest: Lincoln hasn’t played a game since it suffered a 26-14 loss to West Warwick in the D-III quarterfinals on Nov. 4. The co-op team, meanwhile, took an 8-1 record into its title game with the Sentinels.
Lincoln leads the holiday series, 8-3, and owns a six-game win streak that has seen the Lions capture five of those games by 20 or more points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.