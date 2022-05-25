LINCOLN – The Shea/Tolman co-op softball team wrapped up its Division III regular-season schedule with an undefeated record last Friday afternoon at Max Read Field by shutting out the Times2 Academy/Paul Cuffee co-op squad, 18-0.
But before Shea/Tolman could celebrate its 14-0 season, the ballclub nearly suffered its first loss to one of its neighboring rivals, Davies.
Down by a 4-1 score heading into the top of the seventh inning of the two teams’ showdown last Wednesday on the Patriots’ field, Shea/Tolman used a bit of smallball to get its offense going and rallied to an 11-4 comeback victory.
“This was a nailbiter,” Shea/Tolman co-head coach Scott Cooper added. “We knew this was going to be a great game, especially being at the end of the season, but we needed to get this done for the kids.”
After six innings of play, Shea/Tolman collected just six hits off Davies sophomore pitcher Lauren Bradshaw. But after a pep talk, or what Cooper said was “unleashing the beast,” prior to the seventh, the Raiders stepped into the batter’s box with a new vigor. They sent 14 players to the plate, scored 10 runs, and knocked Bradshaw from the game.
It was up to the bottom three batters in Shea/Tolman’s lineup to get a rally started in the seventh. Meghan Bonin led off by beating out a bunt single to the right side of the infield, and Amisadai Avila-Sosa also bunted to the left side of the infield, and when the third baseman fielded it, but threw it low, Avila-Sosa was safe and Bonin went to third.
“We put (bunting) into our game last year and it’s really worked,” Shea/Tolman co-head coach Steve Cooper said.
Alex Larios then lofted a soft hit that fell near second base and scored Bonin, and Maddie Gibbons, who collected three hits in the game, belted a two-run double to left to tie the score.
The bunting continued for Shea/Tolman, as Janayah Gordon put one down that died near the plate. She reached first, and Gibbons hustled home with the go-ahead run.
After an infield hit and another bunt loaded the bases, Jamila Coleman collected her third hit of the game, a single to right, to drive in two more runs and make it a 7-4 game.
“This (win) was huge,” Scott Cooper said. “This actually felt like a playoff game. Our kids came out very flat – not putting the bunts down, not paying attention on the bases, and not really swinging the bat – and when we did get a hold of some good pieces, we hit them right to people.”
“But they did not give up on themselves,” he added, “and that’s exactly what we wanted to see.”
“They did what we asked them to do,” Steve Cooper noted. “I think you can never count this team out of any game, no matter how many runs we’re behind.”
While the victory was a huge one for Shea/Tolman, which has won 12 of its 14 games by 10 or more runs, the defeat was tough for the Patriots, who came into the game with four straight wins and victories in seven of their last eight games.
“I told everyone to keep their heads up,” said Davies head coach Bobby Morris, who has 12 or his 13 players hailing from Pawtucket – the exception is junior shortstop Reiley Murray, who lives in Lincoln. “I’m proud of them. They played fantastic. It was a good game, and I thought we looked good.”
The Patriots came back two days later to top the Wheeler School in their regular-season finale, 7-3, and they will head into the playoffs with a 10-4 mark that’s not only good for third place, but also the program’s best record since 2015.
“We have a young team, and this is a game they can learn from,” Morris said. “The first time they played (Shea/Tolman), they were like a deer in the headlights the first couple of innings. The same thing happened when we played Central, but in this game, they came out nice and loose and ready to play.”
For the first six innings, the Patriots held the advantage, keeping Shea/Tolman at bay with their pitching and defense, while getting key hits in the third and sixth innings for their four runs.
With one gone in the third, Jolie Pari doubled to right-center and scored on Panida Melia’s single to right. Melia took second on the throw to the plate, and after she continued to third on a throwing error, she scored moments later on a passed ball.
Shea/Tolman cut its deficit in half in the sixth, as Gibbons led off with a singled to center and eventually came around to scored on a base hit up the middle by Gordon.
But in the sixth, Davies took their 4-1 lead, as Melia led off with a double to right, and after she took third on a passed ball and Madison Blanchette walked, Emma Ise, who didn’t start the game, singled down the right-field line on an 0-2 count to drive in Melia and Blanchette.
Bradshaw, meanwhile, struck out five batters and walked none in the first six innings, “and she pitched a great game,” Morris added. “She got a little tired at the end and threw a lot of pitches, and that’s on me. I probably should have pulled her out an inning early. I thought about it and I’ll take the heat for it.”
The winning pitcher was Gordon, who ended up with a five-hitter that saw her strike out 15 batters and walk four.
The D-III double-elimination playoffs began on Tuesday when Shea/Tolman hosted the 8th-seeded Block Island. Davies, which is the third seed, will host the 6th-seed, Times2 Academy/Paul Cuffee co-op squad, today at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.