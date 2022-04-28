NORTH SMITHFIELD — The North Smithfield High boys’ lacrosse team ran into one of the Division IV’s undefeated teams last Friday night on the Northmen’s field, and despite surrendering seven of the game’s first eight goals, the Northmen gave Tiverton a tough battle before suffering a 10-6 loss.
The victory improved the Tigers’ record to 5-0, and they entered this week tied for first place with Smithfield, which was also 5-0. The Northmen, meanwhile, came right back on Monday night to post a 14-3 victory over Classical in Providence and raise their third-place record to 3-2.
In last Friday’s game, N.S. goalie Karter Chartier saw a lot of action right out of the gate, with Tiverton midfielder Keeghan Dutetellie scoring 30 seconds into play. Four minutes into the game, the Tigers took a 3-0 lead on goals by attackers Miles Cormier and Matt Craig, but the Northmen showed some signs of life, as attacker Brandon Boudreau scored with four minutes left in the quarter.
That goal provided a needed momentum boost, but the momentum would not last for long. Craig scored his second of the night with two minutes left, and Tiverton midfielder Tristen White made it a 5-1 game with four seconds to play.
Head coach Kevin Tondreau thought his team struggled for a particular reason.
“We were missing five key guys who are all on vacation,” he said. “We went down early, but we did win the last two quarters.”
The Northmen changed their defensive game plan in the second quarter and played aggressive defense, causing the Tigers to make sloppy mistakes and turn the ball over. But N.S. would not be able to execute on their opportunities, due to the impressive play of goalie Ethan Arruda. Craig produced the only goal of the quarter to give the Tigers a 6-1 lead.
“We switched up the offensive attack game plan and really picked up the pace,” said Tondreau. “They worked hard to make a comeback, and I am proud of them.”
In the third quarter, the Tigers picked up right where they left off and scored with 8:51 left in the quarter. The home team responded a minute later, with midfielder Cameron Cabral scoring the next two goals 30 seconds apart from each other, and midfielder Dominick Neri also scored with five minutes left to cut Tiverton’s lead to 7-4.
But the Tigers scored again 30 seconds into the fourth quarter. Both teams played tight defense until a mistake by Tiverton helped the Northmen score a goal with five minutes to play. Two more goals by Craig eventually sealed the victory for Tiverton, and midfielder Logan Whitton scored the final goal of the game for North Smithfield with 40 seconds left.
The Northmen will wrap up the first half of their schedule by hosting the Cranston East/Johnston/North Providence co-op team today at 4:30 p.m., and according to Tondreau, “My goals for the rest of the season are to get these players better, get to the playoffs, and hopefully (win) a championship.”
