PAWTUCKET – With most of its starters out, the Shea High boys’ basketball team still came to play last Friday night at Jenks Middle School’s gym and remained in a tie for first place in the Division II standings by knocking down Middletown, 83-62.
“We had some discipline problems that we had to take care of and (some starters) couldn’t play,” Shea head coach Stephen DeMeo said. “We only had eight guys, and I told them before the game, ‘I don’t want to hear any grumbling about who’s not here. We’re worried about the eight guys who are here.’”
“It’s the end of the year, so they’re in tremendous shape, and we didn’t even make one sub tonight,” DeMeo added. “And credit goes to Joey Reyes (Serrano), who is a (senior) captain. He’s a great, great leader. He took the kids aside during the JV game and told everybody exactly what their roles were, and I’m proud that he would take it upon himself and do that.”
Reyes Serrano was the Raiders’ point guard and their only regular starter on the floor last Friday night. He scored 13 points, and his job defensively was to contain Middletown’s Timothy Robinson.
“One of (Middletown’s) best players was hurt, so that was a plus for our side because he’s a player,” DeMeo said. “And Robinson, he’s good. Going in, that was the guy we wanted to contain, and Joey did a real good job on him tonight.”
DeMeo also highlighted two big standouts for the Raiders, senior forward Victor Gomes and sophomore center Manny Ibidapo. Gomes led the Raiders by scoring 26 points, while Ibidapo added 12 and had six blocked shots.
Robinson also scored 26 points for the Islanders, who only had one other player score in double digits. The Raiders, meanwhile, had two more, as sophomore guard Devontae Cruz added 14 points, and his classmate, Keondre Silva had 10.
It was a very competitive first quarter. The Islanders scored seven straight points to take a 21-19 lead after a quarter of play, but at the start of the second quarter, Cruz tied the score at 21-21 and Silva hit a three-pointer to give Shea a 24-21 advantage.
Despite the fight Middletown continued to give, the Raiders would never trail after that. They took a 43-33 lead into the half and a 59-46 lead after three quarters of play, and Shea kept hammering away, as Ibidapo made his bench erupt with every blocked shot he got down the stretch.
“This was a nice win to get,” DeMeo said. “I’m just really proud of these eight guys. They showed a lot.”
DeMeo said that his players wanted to start getting a feel for a bigger court, which is why they are playing their last two home games at Jenks. They played at Jenks last season, and he said they had good memories of the gym.
As for the Raiders’ suspended players, they served their punishment, DeMeo said, and were deemed available for their final two regular-season games. Monday’s Senior Night game against South Kingstown and Tuesday night’s game at North Providence.
Unfortunately for the Raiders on Monday night, they were still missing several players, who were unable to attend school that day, and they suffered a 61-50 loss to S.K. that snapped their five-game win streak.
The Raiders, who were down by a 20-8 score at the end of the opening quarter and trailed by double digits for most of the night, received 16 points each from senior guard Jermaine Ledo and Ibidapo and 12 from junior forward Malik Matanmi.
The Division II standings saw Shea and Tolman enter Monday’s action tied for first place with 14-2 records. But Shea’s loss, along with Tolman’s 64-38 win at home over Lincoln that night, meant that the Tigers were in the driver’s seat for the regular-season title.
Tolman visited Cranston West on Tuesday night, and a win over the three-win Falcons would clinch first place for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.