NORTH SMITHFIELD – Back on the road racing schedule for the first time in six years, the Northmen 5K will return to North Smithfield High on Saturday, April 30, at 9 a.m., and runners and walkers can visit www.raceentry.com/northmen-5k/race-information to sign up.
North Smithfield High senior Calla Puccetti, who is a captain on the school’s girls’ basketball team, is bringing back the race as her senior project for graduation, and the proceeds from the event will go toward Operation Stand Down, a non-profit organization that offers assistance to homeless and at-risk Rhode Island veterans.
The fees are $30 for adults, $25 for students, and $22 for veterans.
If anyone is interested in becoming a sponsor for the race, call 401-651-9549.
For more information on the race, visit the Facebook page, “Northmen 5K – Supporting Operation Stand Down R.I.”
