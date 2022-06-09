SMITHFIELD – Registration is open for the Smithfield Youth Basketball Association's summer season, and boys and girls from first grade through high school can visit www.smithfieldhoops.com to sign up.
The 10-week season will begin on Monday, June 27, and games will run from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be an instructional division for children who recently finished the first and second grades.
The fee is play is $75 per player, with a $10 discount for each additional sibling who joins the league. Due to space constraints, signups are limited to Smithfield residents.
The deadline to register is Friday, June 10. Anyone interesting in coaching or for more information on the league can email smithfieldhoopsri@gmail.com.
