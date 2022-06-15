NORTH PROVIDENCE – Signups for the North Providence Women’s Slowpitch Softball League’s summer season are still open, and interested players ages 18 and older can email rizz8@verizon.net or send a text to 401-447-9246 for more information or to join the league.
The 11-year-old league will run on Monday and Wednesday nights at Olney Park, starting on July 11 and concluding on Aug 31.
The fee is $50, which includes player insurance, the umpire fees, and a jersey.
