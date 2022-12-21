CUMBERLAND – The student-athletes from the Class of 2023 at Cumberland High may be one of that school's best overall groups in recent memory, and an example of that class's greatness was on full display at Wednesday afternoon's National Letter of Intent ceremony inside the school's main lobby.
Six of the 10 seniors who announced their collegiate plans at the ceremony, which was well attended by family, friends, coaches, and administrators, did so to Division I schools, and that's not all. Another double-digit turnout of student-athletes is expected to take part in another NLI ceremony next spring.
With Wednesday being the first day for football players throughout the nation to officially ink NLIs, one of the best players in head coach Josh Lima's nine-year tenure with the Clippers took center stage, defensive end Patrick Conserve. He kept everyone in the dark as to where he was headed until he sat down at a table in the center of the lobby with his NLI and unzipped his sweatshirt to show off his URI t-shirt.
"It's just home," Conserve said after filling out his paperwork. "A big thing for me is family, so my family can get up to the games, and I already knew a ton of people that are at URI, so it was the best option and I'm ready to get after it. I'm juiced!"
Conserve was one of eight true freshmen to ink his NLI to the Atlantic 10 university, and he's also the first CHS player to join the Rams since former URI captain and defensive lineman Andre "A.J." Bibeault, who played for the Rams from 2017-21. Conserve will also wear the same uniform number (51) that Bibeault sported in Kingston.
Conserve didn't get to talk with Bibeault about his experiences with the Rams, "but I did hear a lot of good things about A.J. and him going into the program," Conserve remarked. "He was able to change his body, and that's something that I'm looking to do. I want to go in there, hit some weights, and just become a better athlete overall."
Conserve's high school credentials are remarkable. He's a three-time First-Team All-State selection, a four-time All-Division player, and a team captain for the past two seasons. He also excelled on the offensive line, but it was his defensive play that attracted not only the Rams, but also Temple, Merrimack, Stonehill, and Central Connecticut State.
This past season, Conserve, who is 6-3, 265 pounds, collected a team-high 87 tackles (11 1/2 of them for a loss) in 10 games. And when he didn't play on the offensive line, he got an opportunity to catch some passes, as he reeled in seven of them for 77 yards and scored three touchdowns.
What NLI signing ceremony at CHS wouldn't be complete without an athlete from the girls' cross country/track and field program heading to a D-I university? Distance runner Grace Carr, who had helped the Clippers' cross country team win the Class A championship and place second at the state meet, continued that tradition by announcing her plans to attend Columbia University.
Carr became a state champion at last June's state outdoor meet by climing the 800 meters in a school-record time of 2:14.29. Two weeks later, she broke her record at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia by placing sixth in the Rising Stars event in 2:14:10.
At the Class A meet, Carr easily captured the 1,500 in a school-record time of 4:44 that dusted the runner-up finisher by 12.75 seconds, and during last indoor season, Carr also shined at the New Balance meet in New York and broke the indoor school record in the Emerging Elite's 800 by placing second in 2:19.36.
During this past cross country season, Carr also helped the Clippers extend their dual-meet win streak to a state-best 103 meets. At the Class A meet at Ponaganset High, Carr took 10th place in a time of 21:04.6, and at the following weekend's state meet, she placed 16th in 20:34.6.
The boys' cross country/track and field program was also well represented at the ceremony, with Cole McCue signing his NLI to George Washington University. Like Carr, McCue played a key role in helping the boys’ cross country team continue its rule of the Northern Division: Cumberland has won five straight Northern Division titles and 60 straight dual meets.
For the second straight season, McCue also took 12th place at the state cross country meet to earn Second-Team honors, doing so in a time of 16:31.7 to help the Clippers finish third in the team standings. McCue also placed third at the Class A meet in 16:08 to again help the Clippers finish third.
Seven months ago, McCue capped a superb outdoor track and field season by helping the Clippers’ mile relay team place ninth and nearly earn All-American honors at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia, and at the state meet, he took fifth place in the 1,500 meters in a time of 4:04.03.
Two members of the Clippers' baseball team that earned First-Team All-Division honors last spring will take their talents to D-I programs that are less than an hour away from Cumberland, as ace pitcher Michael Bradshaw is heading to Merrimack College, and shortstop Scott Penney is joining Conserve at URI.
Bradshaw had an outstanding season on the mound for the Clippers; in 54 innings, he posted an 8-1 record with a save, struck out 59 batters, and allowed just 41 hits, 16 walks, and three earned runs for a 0.39 ERA. He also helped the Upper Deck Post 14 Senior Division baseball team win the R.I. American Legion state title and fall one victory short of capturing the regional crown.
Penney, meanwhile, led the Clippers in batting (.414) and runs scored (22), drove in 20 runs, and had an outstanding .500 on-base percentage.
Rounding out the D-I signees was Reilly Austin, who is the first baseman for the Clippers' softball team. She is attending nearby Stonehill College and will be the first CHS player to play for a D-I program in six years. A First-Team All-State pick last season, Austin belted a program-record nine home runs, drove in 25 runs, and batted close to .600 for the Clippers.
Her sophomore year with the Clippers was also a solid one, as she batted .392, drove in a team-high 17 runs, and collected 20 hits, with half of them going for extra bases (eight doubles and two home runs).
One of Austin's teammates, CHS catcher Erin Bessette, also signed an NLI to continue her career at D-II Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vt., and three student-athletes were at the ceremony wearing apparel from the D-III colleges they plan to attend: Alex Iannuccilli (Rhode Island College) and Charlie Tarara (Nichols College) from the baseball team and Dmitriy Dillon (RIC) from the wrestling team.
