Cumberland seniors

The Cumberland High seniors who attended Wednesday afternoon's National Letter of Intent signing ceremony in the school's main lobby were, in front from left, Reilly Austin, Erin Bessette, Grace Carr, and Dmitry Dillon; in back, Patrick Conserve, Scott Penney, Alex Iannuccilli, Charlie Tarara, Michael Bradshaw, and Cole McCue.   

CUMBERLAND – The student-athletes from the Class of 2023 at Cumberland High may be one of that school's best overall groups in recent memory, and an example of that class's greatness was on full display at Wednesday afternoon's National Letter of Intent ceremony inside the school's main lobby.

Six of the 10 seniors who announced their collegiate plans at the ceremony, which was well attended by family, friends, coaches, and administrators, did so to Division I schools, and that's not all. Another double-digit turnout of student-athletes is expected to take part in another NLI ceremony next spring.

