Woonsocket wins MSC summer title
The members of the Woonsocket High boys’ basketball team, which two weeks ago, captured the Mount Saint Charles Summer Basketball League for the first time in five seasons, are, in front from left, Andrew Bissonnette, Jojo Stengel, Jeriel Vazquez, Antonio Delgado, Kolby Britto, and Doug Goncalves; in back, assistant coach Thomas Gray, Isaiah Guertin, Justin Hill, Abdoulaye Kourouma, Andre Bell, Aarik Webster, Demetri Brin, Jermaine Wynhoop, and head coach Dennis Harmon.

WOONSOCKET – Owners of a 3-4 record, including an ugly 33-18 loss to Lincoln, and only two regular-season games left on its schedule, the Woonsocket High boys’ basketball team’s hopes of reaching the Mount Saint Charles Summer Basketball League finals for a record sixth time appeared grim.

But on Wednesday, July 27, the Novans climbed back to the .500 mark by taking a 41-37 thriller from Ponaganset, and that victory kicked off an incredible six-game win streak that Woonsocket capped with its first championship since 2017.

