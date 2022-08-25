The members of the Woonsocket High boys’ basketball team, which two weeks ago, captured the Mount Saint Charles Summer Basketball League for the first time in five seasons, are, in front from left, Andrew Bissonnette, Jojo Stengel, Jeriel Vazquez, Antonio Delgado, Kolby Britto, and Doug Goncalves; in back, assistant coach Thomas Gray, Isaiah Guertin, Justin Hill, Abdoulaye Kourouma, Andre Bell, Aarik Webster, Demetri Brin, Jermaine Wynhoop, and head coach Dennis Harmon.
WOONSOCKET – Owners of a 3-4 record, including an ugly 33-18 loss to Lincoln, and only two regular-season games left on its schedule, the Woonsocket High boys’ basketball team’s hopes of reaching the Mount Saint Charles Summer Basketball League finals for a record sixth time appeared grim.
But on Wednesday, July 27, the Novans climbed back to the .500 mark by taking a 41-37 thriller from Ponaganset, and that victory kicked off an incredible six-game win streak that Woonsocket capped with its first championship since 2017.
After defeating Lincoln in double overtime in the quarterfinals, 43-39, the Villa Novans claimed their title on Wednesday, Aug. 10, by surviving a 32-30 nailbiter with St. Raphael Academy in the semis, and later that night, blasting West Warwick in the finals, 47-26.
The championship highlighted a marvelous offseason for the Novans, whose roster was a mix of players from last winter’s varsity squad and prospects who should contribute to this season’s team.
“I have some great kids,” remarked Woonsocket head coach Dennis Harmon. “They’re buying in, as they can see the results of their hard work this offseason. Once we put it all together, I like our chances of making a run come next March!”
Harmon praised three of his seniors, forwards Justin Hill and Aarik Webster and center Abdoulaye Kourouma, who he said “will be a very formidable frontcourt,” and went on to compare Webster to NBA rebounding great Dennis Rodman because “he goes after every rebound with no hesitation, and he loves to mix it up inside.”
“Abdoulaye is an exceptional rim protector who has improved his offensive game immensely,” added Harmon. “And Hill can score from anywhere on the court. He is very strong and athletic.”
Harmon also noted that he has a very good junior class with forward Andre Bell and guards Antonio Delgado, Jeriel Vazquez, Jojo Stengel, Daunte Melton, who are “hard-nosed, gritty kids who play hard and want to win at any cost.”
The popular league, which took the court for its seventh season and welcomed a record 14 high school boys’ varsity teams from the northern and central part of Rhode Island, as well as three just over the border in Massachusetts, had an entertaining summer that saw a good percentage of its games get decided by seven or less points.
The quarterfinals, which took place on Sunday, August 7, featured four down-to-the-wire matchups, including Woonsocket’s duel with Lincoln. Two teams won their games with buzzer-beating baskets, as West Warwick edged Cumberland, 41-40, and North Smithfield lost to Milford, Mass., 50-48, and SRA also stunned the top seed, Cranston West, 48-47.
Sharing the regular-season crown with 8-1 records were Cranston West and Milford. West Warwick and Lincoln were tied for third place with 6-3 marks, and Woonsocket, North Smithfield, Cumberland, and St. Raphael Academy all sported 5-4 records.
Rounding out the standings were the host Mounties (3-5), Blackstone Valley Prep and Ponaganset (3-6), Blackstone-Millville Regional and Providence’s Saint Patrick Academy (2-7) and Bellingham (1-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.