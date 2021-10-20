BURRILLVILLE – It took some time for the Shea High football team to get into the flow of last Saturday afternoon’s Division I-B showdown against Burrillville High, but when things finally started to click for the Raiders, it was too little, too late, as they came up short in their 15-6 loss at the Broncos’ Alumni Field.
The Broncos, who were celebrating their Homecoming Day, scored both their touchdowns in the first half in improving their D-I record to 3-2. The Raiders, who dipped to 1-2 in the division and 2-2 overall, produced their points late in the third quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cameron Seaver to senior receiver Joshua Maddalena.
“In the first half, we were embarrassing,” Shea head coach Dino Campopiano said. “In my opinion, we just weren’t a team. Burrillville came out and played four quarters. We played a great second half, but unfortunately, it’s a four-quarter game and we didn’t do that. To win in any league, I don’t care if it’s in Division I or IV, you have to play four quarters of football and we didn’t do that.”
Down by a 15-0 score at halftime, Shea began to turn things around in the second half, when on the Broncos’ opening series, Burrillville turned the ball over on downs, thanks to a big fourth-down sack by junior Luis Santos that gave the Raiders the ball at their own 37.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, who lost 10 yards on the ensuing series, they were forced to punt, but their special teams came up with a big play and got the ball back by stripping the ball from the Broncos’ punt returner at the Burrillville 20.
The Raiders lost six yards on their next three plays, but on fourth-and-16, Seaver made a perfect pass over the Broncos’ secondary and into the open arms of Maddalena in the end zone with 3:50 left in the third quarter. Shea then went for the two-point conversion, but were unsuccessful.
The Raiders had the momentum, and moments later, they continued to build on it when they got the ball back on an interception by senior Daishon Alves. The Raiders put together another strong drive that brought them to the Broncos’ 20, but they ended up turning the ball over on downs.
“There were some nice things in the second half,” Campopiano said. “But we were in the red zone two other times and we came out with nothing.”
One of those times came in the opening quarter, as an interception by junior Jadiel Diaz kicked off a drive that saw the Raiders bring the ball to the Broncos’ 15, only to turn it over on downs. From there, the Broncos reached the end zone on seven plays and capped their drive on a one-yard touchdown run by senior Carlo Acquisto with 2:50 on the clock.
On the extra-point attempt, the Raiders were flagged for a false start, and when the ball got moved halfway to the goal line, the Broncos opted to go for the two-point conversion and made it on a pass from quarterback Wesley Cournoyer to Matt Gibeau.
With 9:02 to play in the second half, the Broncos added to their lead on a 30-yard touchdown run by Cournoyer, who took advantage of some quick movement while breaking tackles, and they also tacked on the extra point.
“It’s frustrating,” remarked Campopiano. “Burrillville played four quarters, and that’s why they won and we lost. They went out and played a full game and we didn’t.”
The Raiders will be back on the road on Friday, as they take on one of the state’s top public-school teams, North Kingstown, at 7 p.m. The Skippers are 5-0 in Division I-B action and lead La Salle Academy (3-0 in I-B) in the standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.