Cumberland's Colin Smith, left, shown giving one of his wrestlers, Phil Coppolino, some words of advice at a dual meet during the 2018-19 season, recently stepped down as the Clippers' head wrestling coach to accept a job as an assistant coach at Rhode Island College.
PROVIDENCE – Cumberland’s Colin Smith, who has spent the past 14 seasons as a coach in the Cumberland High wrestling program, including the past five as the Clippers’ head coach, was named an assistant on the Rhode Island College wrestling team’s coaching staff, the college announced last Thursday afternoon.
A native of Wading River, N.Y., who was previously the owner and director of the Blackstone Wrestling Club, Smith graduated from RIC in 2009 and wrestled for the Anchormen for three seasons. He will join a staff that is led by head coach Jay Jones and also includes assistant coach Stephen Masi, a former wrestler for the Clippers who graduated in 2014 and continued his athletic and academic career at RIC.
“As a proud Rhode Island College alumnus and a former student-athlete, I am thrilled to be coming back to my alma mater to be part of a wrestling program that I truly love,” Smith said in a press release. “I am confident that with my leadership skills and desire to succeed that I will make an immediate impact and a long-term difference for the Rhode Island College wrestling program. It has been a goal of mine to be a coach at the college level, and this now has become a reality for me.”
“We are very excited to bring on Colin Smith to our coaching staff,” Jones said. “Colin is a knowledgeable coach who had tremendous success at Cumberland High School, wrestled for me here as an Anchorman, and knows the program standards and loves it. His club coaching experience and connections will be a huge asset to the program, as well as working with our upper weights. We look forward to growing the program together.”
During his time with the Clippers’ wrestling program, Smith was a part of four state championship teams (2010, ‘12, ‘17, and ‘20) and helped coach 18 state champion wrestlers and 105 wrestlers who placed in the top six of their weight classes at the RIIL championship meet.
In addition to his coaching duties, Smith has been a physical education and health education teacher at Cumberland High since 2010. He is currently the Physical Education and Health Department Chair at CHS.
