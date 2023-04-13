Colin Smith as rookie head coach
Buy Now

Cumberland's Colin Smith, left, shown giving one of his wrestlers, Phil Coppolino, some words of advice at a dual meet during the 2018-19 season, recently stepped down as the Clippers' head wrestling coach to accept a job as an assistant coach at Rhode Island College.

PROVIDENCE – Cumberland’s Colin Smith, who has spent the past 14 seasons as a coach in the Cumberland High wrestling program, including the past five as the Clippers’ head coach, was named an assistant on the Rhode Island College wrestling team’s coaching staff, the college announced last Thursday afternoon.

A native of Wading River, N.Y., who was previously the owner and director of the Blackstone Wrestling Club, Smith graduated from RIC in 2009 and wrestled for the Anchormen for three seasons. He will join a staff that is led by head coach Jay Jones and also includes assistant coach Stephen Masi, a former wrestler for the Clippers who graduated in 2014 and continued his athletic and academic career at RIC.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.