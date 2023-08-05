The state champion Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team posted a 2-0 win over Connecticut state champion East Lyme on Sunday night in the losers' bracket game of the Metro Regionals in Bristol, Conn.
BRISTOL, Conn. – Brayden Castellone pitched a two-hit shutout and Connor Curtis belted his ninth home run of the postseason to lead the Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Connecticut state champion East Lyme in the losers' bracket game of the Metro Regionals on Sunday night at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Complex's Breen Field.
Smithfield, which was 24 hours removed from a 10-1 loss in its tourney opener to defending regional and two-time New York state champion Massapequa Coast, will advance to Wednesday's 7 p.m. losers' bracket final.
That game will be televised live on ESPN2, and Smithfield, which is 13-2, will take on either Massapequa Coast or New Jersey state champion East Hanover. Those two teams will face each other in Monday's 1 p.m. winners' bracket final on ESPN.
Sunday's game saw Castellone pick up his fourth win of the postseason in as many decisions with a masterful performance. Throwing just 73 pitches, he struck out nine batters, including the side in order on 10 pitches in the third inning, and walked no one.
Curtis' home run was Smithfield's only hit of the night and it was a big one – a no-doubter deep over the fence in center field in the top of the fourth. The all-stars then scored an insurance run in the fifth on a fielder's choice grounder by Cameron Charlemagne that was misplayed and allowed Mason Dionne to race home from second base.
Also pitching well in a losing cause for East Lyme was starter Ethan Chantrell, who struck out eight batters and walked two in his five innings of work.
In Smithfield's loss on Saturday night to Massapequa Coast, the New York champions broke open a close game by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth off three Smithfield pitchers.
Curtis, who homered to center in the top of the fifth, suffered the loss on the hill, as he worked 4 2/3 innings, struck out eight, and gave up four walks, three hits, and just one earned run in the second. Only four of Massapequa Coast's runs were earned.
Smithfield collected just two hits in this game, as Massapequa Coast pitcher Ryan Land whiffed nine batters and walked no one in 5 2/3 innings of work. When his pitch count reached 65, he was lifted with two gone and no one on base in the sixth so he could pitch on Wednesday if his team loses to East Hanover on Monday.
