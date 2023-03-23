The players and coaches on the Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op girls’ hockey team show off their state championship plaque and medals after defeating previously undefeated La Salle Academy in double overtime in their championship game last Saturday at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
The players and coaches on the Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op girls’ hockey team show off their state championship plaque and medals after defeating previously undefeated La Salle Academy in double overtime in their championship game last Saturday at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
Posing for a picture with the state championship trophy during the post-game ceremony at center ice, are, from left, assistant coach Angela Kraus, captains Quinn Faria, Alyssa DiMaria, Lauren Falls, Ava Pomposelli, head coach Kerri Nadeau, and assistant coach Alix Etheridge.
Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown junior Quinn Faria, shown handling the puck in the corner, scored the game-winning goal in double overtime, to lift her team to a 3-2 victory over La Salle Academy last Saturday.
Two Smithfield High sophomores, Kaylin O’Connor, #11, and Keira Goffe, helped their co-op hockey team wrap up an outstanding season that saw the program win the state title last weekend at Providence College. O’Connor scored a power-play goal that tied the score at 1-1.
PROVIDENCE – Over a minute into a sudden-death second overtime period, and skating with frazzled nerves and tired legs, the Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op girls’ hockey team found a way last Saturday afternoon to win the biggest championship of its program’s 13-year history.
Junior Quinn Faria flicked a long shot from the point that sailed through three La Salle Academy players, grazed off one of them, and went over the glove of their goaltender 85 seconds into that 7 1/2-minute session, leading the Smithfield-based squad to a 3-2 win over the previously undefeated Rams in their state title game at Providence College’s Schenider Arena.
“It was surreal,” added Faria, who is an assistant captain and a student at Moses Brown. “I was hyperventilating. I couldn’t even breathe. That was crazy, but that’s what I’ve been working for all season. Being able to score a goal in the championship game, when it matters most, it was just crazy.”
The co-op team, which ended its season with a 12-2-2 record, matched up well against the Rams, who fell to 14-1-1, by using their speed and physicality to not back down. They scored the game-tying goal with 8:02 to go in the game and held on to force extra minutes.
“I knew it was going to be a close game,” Smithfield head coach Kerri Nadeau said. “I was just really trying to hone in our girls to get an early lead, and once we got a goal, we didn’t stop.”
In the second overtime period, Smithfield won the faceoff and sophomore Keira Goffe put the puck on net, but La Salle goaltender Kate Grivers was there for the stop. Eliza Barker, who scored both of La Salle’s goals, took the puck for a ride up the ice, but she was blocked by sophomore defenseman Camylle Ursillo.
Senior captain and defenseman Lauren Falls then brought the puck back down the ice and passed it to senior captain and forward Ava Pomposelli, who took a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle. Grivers stopped it, but was unable to secure it in her glove.
A La Salle defenseman front of her then tried to dump the puck down the other end of the ice, but Faria collected it up in front of the blue line and wasted no time in sending it back toward the Rams’ net. Her shot deflected off the defenseman who sent the puck her way and sailed over Grivers’ glove and into the back of the net.
“It’s amazing,” Nadeau said about her team being first-time state champions. “I’m so proud of every single girl, especially my two senior captains, Ava and Lauren. When they played their freshmen year, I think maybe we won two games, but they were playing top minutes. They had to work really hard these last four years, and it was just an awesome way for them to end their careers.”
The co-op team had won the Division II championship last season with an undefeated record, and while “last year was great, when you win a championship game 9-2, it’s not as exciting as going to double overtime,” admitted Nadeau.
“This is an amazing feeling to have,” said Falls. “I just won the championship in my last ever hockey game. I’m just very excited.”
Last winter, there were two divisions, and during the regular season, every team played each other once, except for Smithfield and La Salle – the original matchup had been postponed and never rescheduled. But this year, the Interscholastic League had just one division for girls’ hockey, and Falls said that they really had to prove themselves.
“Last year, we had our D-II title, and although it meant a lot to us, there was a lot of doubt from other teams that we weren’t actually as good as we made ourselves out to be,” Falls added. “But this year, we came out every game and battled hard. We just won the championship and we proved that we do deserve that title.”
Last Saturday’s game was fast-paced and physical from the start. There was a bit of a letdown for the co-op squad, as the Rams scored first with 5:11 to play in the first period when Barker put in the rebound of a shot past sophomore goalie Ava Porter.
“Ava played excellent,” Nadeau said. “We rely on her. She’s a great goalie, and I thought she played really well. That first goal, there was nothing she could do, it was a rebound, but she never gives up and we’re very proud to have her on our team.”
With 1:08 remaining in the period, the Rams were sent to the box, and Smithfield took the power play and the momentum into the second period and tied the score 36 seconds into it. Goffe passed the puck to sophomore Suzanne Laflamme, who found her classmate, Kaylin O’Connor, and she put the co-op team on the board.
But the tie didn’t last long, as the Rams responded with 12:50 left in the period on Barker’s second goal.
Things got chippy toward the end of that period, as Smithfield had to kill a 5-on-3 penalty, but Porter was on task. Despite surviving the penalty kill, the mood was dire to start the intermission between the second and third periods, Falls noted. To get out of their own heads, she said, the team talked about how every shift going forward should be played like it was their last.
“The girls worked so hard,” Nadeau said. “We talked all season about not giving up. We’re a talented group and I just told them, ‘One goal is nothing.’”
Smithfield took advantage of another power play in the third, as Laflamme fired the puck past Grivers to tie the score with a little more than eight minutes remaining in regulation. Smithfield knew what it had to do after that goal, and even with the exhaustion and nervousness of going into the first overtime, Nadeau said she had faith in her players.
“We were playing really well and putting a lot of pressure on (La Salle),” she said. “I just knew we had to keep getting pucks to the net and eventually it would go in.”
“I think we were all tired going into (overtime), but the one thing we had going for us was that La Salle was feeling that way too,” Faria said. “It was just whoever wanted it more.”
