SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High boys' basketball team's defense came to play again Wednesday night, shutting Mount Pleasant down through much of the game, and that helped the Sentinels post a 62-48 victory over the Kilties on their home court.
The win over the second-place Kilties (9-7) clinched the Division I-A regular-season title for the Sentinels (12-4), which head coach Joe Bennett and assistant coach Mike Tartaglia said hasn't happened since their last Final Four team in the 2015-16 season.
"This was a good win," Bennett said. "It ensured us of our subdivision in Division I. That's a long time since we've done that. We have 12 wins and two very tough games to go, but we'll take a minute and be happy about this win."
Of the 16 league games the Sentinels have played, they allowed a team to fewer than 51 points or more 11 times.
"I'm real pleased with that," Bennett said. "We weren't going to keep (Mount Pleasant standout Jaden) DeSimone quiet all night, and we weren't going to keep (Matthew) Buchanan quiet all night. We knew they were going to score and get their looks."
"In the fourth quarter is really when (Mount Pleasant) came alive," added Bennett. "We were still up 20 going into the fourth, but they got it down to 11."
The Sentinels started the game with a 12-0 run and ended the first quarter with an amazing 24-2 lead, with nine of those points coming from Michael Tartaglia. But Tartaglia and Riley Gran got into foul trouble early. Gran would sit down a lot of the first quarter, while Tartaglia saw more time on the bench in the second.
Bennett and Coach Tartaglia highlighted the first quarter play of Evan Theroux, who came off the bench, collected two offensive rebounds and scored two baskets, and made the decision to keep Gran on the bench easier.
After a successful first quarter, the Sentinel defense went back to work in the second, trying to keep both Buchanan and DeSimone from scoring, but knew they would break out eventually. Coach Tartaglia said that DeSimone had just come off a 37-point game, 26 of those points coming in the fourth quarter.
DeSimone started to hit his shots in the second and both players came alive in the second half.
"We switched up a lot between the man and the 2-3 (zone)," Bennett said about his defense. "They did a good job in both. They really did a good job on DeSimone early. Mikey Tartaglia just moved him off his spot. The kid was rushing his shot after that. We have a lot of respect for (head coach) Charlie (Holliday) and his team. They're good every year."
The Sentinels are now the healthiest they've been all season, so senior guard Liam Hickey played most of the game and started running the floor. Also starting and making his shots count was Reilly Bennett, who led the Sentinels with 15 points.
"Reilly shot the ball well tonight from the perimeter, and we need that from him to keep the defense on us," Bennett said. "They were switching between man and zone, and in zone, we were able to find Reilly."
Going into the third quarter, the Sentinels held a 21-point lead, 38-17, but the Kilties managed to cut their deficit to 55-43.
"I'm proud of the guys defensively; they did a good job," Bennett said. "We missed some layups and we had a few too many turnovers in the second half that kind of let them back in the game, but overall, it was a good team win."
The Sentinels also received balanced scoring from Jaden Saunders (12 points), Michael Tartaglia (11), Chris Currie (nine), and Gran (eight).
"The nice thing about our team is we have four guys that average about 12 points a game," Bennett said. "You might be able to stop one or two of them, but we're still going to get our gun."
He added, "Jaden Saunders had a very good game offensively, getting to the basket and shooting the three. It was a complete team win. Conner Fague off the bench, his defense was great. And Chris Currie was breaking his man down to the basket a lot, and it made it hard for them to guard us."
The Sentinels' two games remaining on their schedule are at Central on Friday night and at home against Portsmouth on Tuesday.
