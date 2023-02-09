Smithfield High senior Ray Porter, center, motors past Cumberland High junior Luke Plumer, #12, and makes his way to the basket for an easy layup during last Friday night’s Division I game at the Clippers’ Wellness. To the right of Porter are Cumberland seniors Kalil Fofana, #1, and Mason Moniz, #3. Porter scored 14 points in the Sentinels’ 64-56 loss to Cumberland.
Cumberland senior guard Kalil Fofana elevates over Smithfield senior guard Chris Currie for a three-pointer during last Friday night’s Division I game at the Wellness Center. Fofana scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Clippers to a 64-56 victory. Cumberland took an 8-7 record and a four-game win streak into its showdown on Wednesday night against unbeaten Bishop Hendricken.
Cumberland junior Joseph Parenteau makes his way to the basket for a layup as Smithfield senior guard Chris Currie tries to defend him during last Friday night’s Division I matchup at the Clippers’ Wellness Center. Parenteau scored 18 points to help lead the Clippers to a 64-56 win.
Smithfield High senior Ray Porter, center, motors past Cumberland High junior Luke Plumer, #12, and makes his way to the basket for an easy layup during last Friday night’s Division I game at the Clippers’ Wellness. To the right of Porter are Cumberland seniors Kalil Fofana, #1, and Mason Moniz, #3. Porter scored 14 points in the Sentinels’ 64-56 loss to Cumberland.
Cumberland senior guard Kalil Fofana elevates over Smithfield senior guard Chris Currie for a three-pointer during last Friday night’s Division I game at the Wellness Center. Fofana scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Clippers to a 64-56 victory. Cumberland took an 8-7 record and a four-game win streak into its showdown on Wednesday night against unbeaten Bishop Hendricken.
Cumberland junior Joseph Parenteau makes his way to the basket for a layup as Smithfield senior guard Chris Currie tries to defend him during last Friday night’s Division I matchup at the Clippers’ Wellness Center. Parenteau scored 18 points to help lead the Clippers to a 64-56 win.
CUMBERLAND – Playing four times on the road in a five-night stretch, the Smithfield High boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of victories that kept the Sentinels within striking distance of the top four places in the Division I standings.
Unfortunately, they were unable to win last Friday night’s Division I showdown against neighboring Cumberland at the Clippers’ Wellness Center. While the temperatures outside dwindled into the single digits, the Clippers prevailed in a heated matchup with the Sentinels, 64-56.
Twenty-four hours earlier, the Sentinels had bused home with a 73-51 win over Narragansett. That victory was their third in a row and fifth in their last six games.
On Sunday afternoon, Smithfield came back from another long bus ride with a victory, this time defeating Portsmouth, 57-54. But the following night, the Sentinels were back on the road for a matchup with La Salle Academy that was originally scheduled for Smithfield High, but moved to the Rams’ campus because of burst pipes at the high school.
And the Rams topped the Sentinels, 65-55, as Smithfield scored just seven points in the second quarter to trail by 15 at halftime and eventually fall to 9-6 in the division.
Heading into Tuesday night’s action, Bishop Hendricken sat atop the standings with its 14-0 mark, and right behind the Hawks were La Salle (13-1), Central (11-4), Barrington (10-5), and two teams with 9-5 records, East Providence and Classical.
Right behind the Sentinels is Cumberland, which won its fourth straight game, covering a span of seven nights, on Monday night by defeating North Kingstown, 72-50.
In the Clippers’ win last Friday, the Sentinels kept the score close throughout the night, but their usually stellar defense was picked apart by the Clippers. And when the Sentinels struggled offensively, the Clippers were on, especially senior guard Kalil Fofana, who scored a game-high 25 points.
“All the credit goes to (Cumberland),” Smithfield head coach Joe Bennett said. “They played a great game, and they’ve been playing well. (Head coach) Gary (Reedy) is an excellent coach, and he’s doing a good job with those guys. They outplayed us and they deserved it tonight.”
Four seniors led the way offensively for the Sentinels, who had tied the score on four different occasions, but could not take the lead. Ray Porter and Chris Currie each scored 14 points, Nick Collins added nine, and Reilly Bennett had an off-night with just eight.
“Reilly has been playing very well, but he had a tough shooting night, by his own admission, I’m sure he’d say,” the Smithfield head coach said of his son. “We need more than eight (points) out of him for a chance to win. The guys look for him. He gave it everything he had, and he wasn’t alone. We left a lot of shots short of the rim tonight.”
“Joe’s son is a tough kid, a tough player, and a great shooter,” said Reedy. “And (Currie) was there driving in the hole. We were getting beat on some penetration.”
The score was tied at 17-17 after a quarter of play, but the Clippers took the lead when junior Joe Parenteau, who ended the night with 18 points, and Connor Allard hit back-to-back three-pointers. Smithfield responded with a three-pointer from senior Aidan Fair, but the Clippers regained their six-point lead, 35-29, by halftime.
After three quarters, the Clippers went up by double digits, 50-40, but Smithfield, which received 10 points from Currie in the final quarter, came back to cut their deficit to a basket, 53-51, with 2:45 to play in the game.
But Fofana’s shot was dead on and he got hot late from the floor and the free-throw line. He keyed a seven-point run that helped the Clippers extend their lead to nine.
“We had some trouble (defensively),” the Smithfield head coach said. “Early on, they were beating us to the basket. And they are a good three-point shooting team, and when we switched to zone and left them open, it seemed like they didn’t miss them. They exploited us there.”
“I appreciate what our guys did,” he added. “They certainly played hard, but it wasn’t our most cerebral game with some of the same mistakes.”
Smithfield had four players score in double digits in its win over Narragansett: Bennett (24 points), junior Gavin Trost (17), Collins (13), and Currie (12). In the victory over Portsmouth, the Sentinels received 19 points from Bennett and 17 from Collins, and in the defeat to La Salle, Smithfield was led by Trost’s 12 points, Porter’s 11, and Bennett’s 10.
The Sentinels, who were scheduled to host Mount Pleasant on Wednesday night, will visit Central on Friday at 7:15 p.m. at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house and East Providence on Sunday at noon. They will finish their regular season next Tuesday night with a game at home against Barrington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.