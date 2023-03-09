PROVIDENCE – The shots weren’t falling early for the Smithfield High boys’ basketball team in Sunday afternoon’s Elite Eight round of the Open State Tournament at Rhode Island College, and despite a hard-fought fourth quarter, the Sentinels came up short for the second straight year in the state quarterfinals, this time falling to East Providence, 71-66.

The Sentinels, who were the 14th seed in the tournament, end their season with a 12-10 record, while the Townies, who are 14-8 and the 11th seed, will advance to Saturday’s Final Four at URI’s Ryan Center and take on 2nd-seeded Bishop Hendricken.

