All eyes are on Smithfield High sophomore Elijah Reed, #3, as he launches a shot over the outstretched hand of Woonsocket High junior Daunte Melton, #4, during last Thursday night’s Division I game at the Sentinels’ gym. Reed scored a game-high 13 points to help lead the Sentinels to a 45-25 victory.
Smithfield High senior Reilly Bennett, #14, gets ready to put in a layup as Woonsocket High junior Andre Bell tries to block his shot during last Thursday night’s D-I game on the Sentinels’ court. Bennett scored nine points to help lead the Sentinels to a 45-25 victory.
All eyes are on Smithfield High sophomore Elijah Reed, #3, as he launches a shot over the outstretched hand of Woonsocket High junior Daunte Melton, #4, during last Thursday night’s Division I game at the Sentinels’ gym. Reed scored a game-high 13 points to help lead the Sentinels to a 45-25 victory.
Smithfield High senior Reilly Bennett, #14, gets ready to put in a layup as Woonsocket High junior Andre Bell tries to block his shot during last Thursday night’s D-I game on the Sentinels’ court. Bennett scored nine points to help lead the Sentinels to a 45-25 victory.
SMITHFIELD – Despite not having a complete “identity” yet, the Smithfield High boys’ basketball team showed that any team can beat anyone in Division I last Thursday night, as the Sentinels’ defense shut down Woonsocket High for a 45-25 win.
It’s been an up-and-down season for the Sentinels, who entered this week with a 3-3 record in D-I action. After capturing the Fitch Holiday Tournament championship during the holiday break at Robert Fitch High in Groton, Conn., they kicked off the new year by suffering a 63-48 loss to Classical, but came back two nights later to top the Villa Novans.
While head coach Joe Bennett was out sick, assistant coach Mike Tartaglia took over the reins, and he credited the victory to his team’s outstanding defense.
“We worked all day on man-to-man (defense),” Tartaglia said. “One of the things that we felt is that we haven’t been tough enough. Last year, we were a man-to-man team, and this year, we weren’t sure. We thought we could play a lot of 2-3 zone, so (last Wednesday) in practice, all we did was work on the man-to-man principles.”
That hard work certainly paid off, especially since Woonsocket, which fell to 2-4, was coming into town fresh off a 73-70 victory over Barrington, which last month, had trounced the Sentinels, 85-45.
“We came out and played man against a team that put 73 points up on Barrington, and we held them to 14 points in the first half,” Tartaglia said. “As a joke, I challenged the team at halftime and said, ‘Listen, I doubt we’re going to hold them to 28,’ and they all said, ‘We’re going to hold them to under 28.’ It shows what we can do when we put our mind to it.”
In the first quarter, the Novans got on the board first with a bucket by junior guard Jeriel Vazquez, but they were shut down after that by the Sentinels’ defense, as Smithfield came back with the next eight points.
The Villa Novans managed to slice their deficit to a point in the second quarter, thanks to a pair of three-pointers from junior guard Daunte Melton, but sophomore Elijah Reed hit a three-pointer to give the Sentinels a 14-10 lead, and at halftime, Smithfield went into the locker room with a 17-14 lead.
In the second half, the Sentinels started to pull away from the Novans, and at the end of the third quarter, they extended their lead to 33-19.
“The second half, we told the guys that we needed to transition from hyped-up, hard defense to slowing it down,” Tartaglia said. “We were just so worked up, we were rushing shots and missing shots.”
Two sophomores led the way offensively for the Sentinels, as Reed ended the night with a game-high 13 points and Shaun Dwyer added 11, all coming in the fourth quarter. Senior Reilly Bennett added nine and played well on the boards.
“We’ve asked Shaun and Elijah to start contributing more, especially on the offensive side,” Tartaglia noted. “And I think Ray Porter had 12 rebounds in the first half. We can play a lot of different styles, but we have to find an identity.”
The Sentinels, who have four senior captains, Bennett, Porter, Chris Currie, and Aidan Fair, faced different competition over the holiday break in Connecticut. They defeated Cheney Tech in their opening game, 71-52, and the host team, Robert Fitch, in the finals, 42-32.
“We played a couple of teams that were more physical and athletic than us, but they couldn’t shoot the ball well, and we really worked on our 2-3 and that toughened us up,” Tartaglia added.
But being back in Rhode Island didn’t help, as they fell to Classical to begin the new year. The win over Woonsocket was a bounce-back game.
“We’re a team that plays position-less basketball,” Tartaglia added. “There’s really no traditional 1-2-3-4-5. We play five out. Ray is our big who can play that 6-foot-7 kid and shut him down, while also stepping away from the basket and hitting the outside shots. We’re a tough team to match up against because we’re position-less. But have to play better ‘D’, and tonight, we raised the bar.”
The Sentinels graduated eight of their top nine players last year, “and we’re still trying to find out who we are,” Tartaglia said. “We have some good players and some good seniors and captains that will be good leaders. And a shoutout to the JV players, they’ve won like six in a row and we have five freshmen on that team.”
The Sentinels, who were scheduled to visit Westerly on Wednesday night, will end the week with a 7 p.m. game against Cumberland at the Clippers’ Wellness Center. And they hope to have their head coach, Bennett, back as well – Bennett has been on the phone giving pep talks.
“We are starting our 32nd year together,” Tartaglia noted. “We love coaching together. Last year, coaching my son (Michael) for the last time was bittersweet, and this year, it’s the same with Reilly. It’s enjoyable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.