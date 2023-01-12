SMITHFIELD – Despite not having a complete “identity” yet, the Smithfield High boys’ basketball team showed that any team can beat anyone in Division I last Thursday night, as the Sentinels’ defense shut down Woonsocket High for a 45-25 win.

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Sentinels, who entered this week with a 3-3 record in D-I action. After capturing the Fitch Holiday Tournament championship during the holiday break at Robert Fitch High in Groton, Conn., they kicked off the new year by suffering a 63-48 loss to Classical, but came back two nights later to top the Villa Novans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.