PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield High boys’ indoor track and field team finally broke into the top 10 in the team standings, and did so in a big way, at last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Breaking four school records and receiving excellent meets from senior Jaden Saunders and junior Elijah Saddlemire, the Sentinels placed fifth out of 22 schools with 26 points, trailing La Salle Academy (76), Bishop Hendricken (65), St. Raphael Academy (41), and Portsmouth (36.5).
Saunders, who won the state outdoor high jump last June, nearly struck gold in the jumping events, but placed second in the long jump and ended up in a tie for second in the high jump with La Salle junior Jack Johnson.
In the long jump, Saunders delivered a school-record leap of 22 feet, five inches that shattered the old mark of 20-10, but Portsmouth senior Colby Fahrney beat Saunders on his third-to-last jump with a 23-foot-1 leap.
The high jump saw Saunders and Johnson produce six-foot leaps, but La Salle senior Brady Fisher top them by two inches.
“I felt pretty good,” said Saunders, who also plays for the school’s boys’ basketball team and was less than 24 hours removed from his team’s 43-35 victory over Woonsocket in their Division I playoff opener. “I gave it my all and I’m pretty excited about my performance.”
Saddlemire, meanwhile, claimed third place in the 600 with a school-record time of 1:24.42, which was only 0.92 of a second behind the winner, SRA junior Pedro Mayol, and broke his own school record by 0.37 of a second.
He also ran a magnificent anchor leg in the meet-opening 4x800 relay to help the Sentinels place fourth in that event in a school-record time of 8:29.06.
“We were in seventh place with one leg to go and over 6½ seconds out of fourth (place),” reported Smithfield coach Jeff Kurbec. “Elijah’s 1:58.8 final leg was the second-fastest split in the whole race, and that moved us from seventh to fourth.
Joining Saddlemire on that team were seniors Dante DiGregorio, Unwana Okokon, and Aiden Powers, and their time destroyed the three-year-old school record of 8:39.7.
Saddlemire also helped the 4x400 relay quartet of senior Connor Guilfoyle, junior Will Schiller, and DiGregorio clock a school-record time of 3:41.73 that was good for 10th place. A week earlier, at the RIIL’s Last Chance meet, that team had broken its own school record with a time of 3:43.49.
Also placing sixth in the long jump with a leap of 20-2½ was junior Jeremy Knobel.
Five days earlier, at the RIIL Junior Varsity Championships, the Sentinels saw another school mark fall when Schiller captured the 300 in a record-breaking time of 38.36 seconds.
Two Smithfield residents also helped La Salle win its state championship. Junior David Parenteau took eighth place in the 1,000 in a time of 2:40.35 and ran on the Rams’ 4x800 relay team that placed second, and freshman Grady McGinnis was on the Rams’ 4x400 relay team that finished seventh.
