GLOCESTER – Fourth place sure felt a whole lot like first for the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team at last Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet at Ponaganset High’s course.
For the fourth time in the program’s proud history, the Sentinels cracked the top five in the standings at the RIIL’s featured 3.1-mile race, and for the first time since 1985, they placed as high as fourth.
Thanks to sophomore Jason Padula’s record-setting 16th-place finish, as well as three other runners breaking 17 minutes, the Sentinels brought out their best on the state’s biggest stage to score 169 points and earn their first trip to the New England Championships in 11 years.
Bishop Hendricken (62 points), Cumberland (125), and La Salle Academy (136) took the top three places, and sitting behind Smithfield were North Kingstown (191) and South Kingstown (204). The top six boys’ and girls’ teams and 25 runners who aren’t on those teams will be at Saturday morning’s 86th annual New England meet at Thetford Academy in Thetford, Vt.
“We ran great today, and having four kids under 17 minutes is incredible,” said longtime head coach Joe Bennett, whose teams had finished third at the state meet in 1984, fourth in ’85, and fifth in ’94. “These guys worked hard all season, and they peaked at the right time, which was our goal.”
Bennett was beaming with pride during the meet’s post-race ceremony, especially with the superb performance turned in by Padula, who turned in a time of 16:23.22 that set the team’s record for the fastest clocking turned in on Ponaganset’s scenic course. The old record of 16:27.06 was set at the 2010 Class C meet by former SHS and Providence College runner Liam Hillery.
Not far behind Padula, who earned Third-Team All-State honors with his effort, and was the only 10th-grader among the top 20 finishers, was junior Elijah Saddlemire, who took 27th place in 16:48.01, senior Dante DiGregorio, who placed 31st in 16:51.06, and senior Aiden Powers, who finished 36th in 16:57.60.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” added Bennett. “Jason ran a great race, and so did Elijah, who ran basically the same race he ran last week (in the Class C meet) in the 16:40s. Dante and Aiden went from 17:23 last week to under 17 this week. That fourth runner in 36th place was where we did our damage (in the standings).”
While North Kingstown placed its top four runners in the top 48 and saw its fifth runner end up in 61st place, Smithfield didn’t have to wait long for its fifth runner to sew up its 4th-place finish. Junior Camden Maione did the honors by finishing 64th in a personal-best time of 17:38.79.
“We were going after North Kingstown today (for fourth place), and beating a team that’s coached by Paul Tetreault is no easy task,” said Bennett, who also saw senior Tyler Rose place 88th in 18:06.95 and senior Unwana Okokon try to shake off an injury as he finished 100th in 18:16.56. “But Cam really stepped up. He’s normally my sixth or seventh (runner), but he ran his PR today. That why’s it nice to have a little bit of depth.”
Ponaganset also saw its boys’ team return to the state meet for the first time in three years and claim 17th place in the standings, as sophomore Jeremy Roe took 38th place in 16:59.75 and junior Grady Kaminski (66th place, 17:40.40) and sophomore Nick Olszweski (97th, 18:13.80) also cracked the top 100.
Another runner from Smithfield, La Salle junior David Parenteau, also took part in the race and placed 71st in 17:48.48.
In the girls’ meet, Scituate resident and La Salle senior Lily Borin led the way by taking 11th place in a time of 19:37.03. This marked the third straight year that she earned Second-Team All-State honors; in last season’s meet, she took 10th place, and in 2019, she finished ninth.
Also receiving Second-Team All-State honors was Glocester resident and Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Emmy Belvin, who placed 14th in a personal-best time of 19:42.54. Thanks to a strong 100-yard sprint to the finish line, Belvin was able to lock up the final Second-Team berth by edging the 15th-place finisher, Westerly High junior Kaya West, by 0.38 of a second.
Earning Third-Team All-State honors was Scituate resident and La Salle sophomore Mia Bettez, who took 16th place in a time of 19:43.49.
The Smithfield High girls’ team, meanwhile, saw freshman Maritza Howard deliver its top finish by placing 112nd in 22:55.16.
