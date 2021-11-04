GLOCESTER – The afternoon was cold and rainy, the competition was again difficult, and there was even a nasty patch of wet mud awaiting its runners at the start of their race.
But none of that prevented the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team from turning in an excellent performance and repeating as Class C champions during last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL Class Championships at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course.
For the second year in a row, the Sentinels won the Class C crown with 58 points, but unlike last season, when they topped then-defending champion St. Raphael Academy by six points to win their first title since 2010, Smithfield only captured this year’s title by a mere two points.
And the team that scored 60? It was none other than the Saints, who saw junior standout Devan Kipyego run away with the race in a time of 16:25.7 that topped the runner-up finisher, Westerly senior Jake Serra, by 17.9 seconds.
“St. Ray’s really ran well today,” said veteran Smithfield head coach Joe Bennett. “(SRA head coach) Chris Magill is a great coach, and a good amount of their kids run for the (Smithfield-based) Sentinel Striders, so we needed to do our best.”
The Sentinels claimed the next two places behind sophomore Jason Padula (16:46.7) and junior Elijah Saddlemire (16:51.7), only to watch the Saints march junior Pedro Mayol across the finish line in eighth place in 17 minutes flat and senior Jack Pereira take 11th place in a time of 17:20.7.
Smithfield then responded by grabbing the 12th and 13th places behind seniors Dante DiGregorio (17:23.2) and Aiden Powers (17:23.4), but SRA managed to get its fourth and fifth runners into the scoring column when junior Andrew Worden took 18th place in 17:54.1 and senior Patrick MacDonald placed 22nd in 17:59.1.
Needing the Sentinels’ fifth runner to finish no higher than 29th in order to capture the team title, SRA saw Smithfield junior Camden Maione dash their hopes and save the day for his team by taking 26th place in 18:09.5.
“Smithfield ran great,” noted Magill. “They have a good group of coaches and runners, and they ran well. And they had to run well; we were coming on during the last mile or so, but they held us off, and they deserved to win.”
“This race was close,” said Bennett, who also saw seniors Unwana Okokon take 30th place in 18:28.1 and Tyler Rose place 35th in 18:46.8. “It was anyone’s race. I’m certainly very pleased that my top two guys ran 16:46 and 16:51, but Elijah picking up two (places) at the end was the difference, as well as Camden picking up a place on the way in, so every bit helped today.”
The Sentinels will be back in action at Saturday’s state championship meet back at Ponaganset, with the girls’ race starting at 2:15 a.m. and the boys’ race taking place 45 minutes later, and they will be joined at the meet by the Smithfield girls’ squad and the Ponaganset boys’ team, which landed one of the RIIL’s six wild-card spots in the Class B meet.
Placing sixth out of 14 teams, the Chieftains were led by sophomores Jeremy Roe, who placed 10th in 17:11.2, and Owen Klein, who took 17th place in 17:38.6. Also cracking the top 45 were junior Grady Kaminski (22nd place, 17:46.3) and sophomores Nicholas Olszweski (39th, 18:29.3), Jackson Souza (41st, 18:31.5), and Eric Burgojohann (42nd, 18:31.5).
Scituate High’s top runner in the Class C meet was freshman Tristan Redmond, who took 51st place in 19:53.3.
In the girls’ Class B meet, Smithfield finished fifth out of 13 teams with 161 points and saw a handful of runners crack the top 40. Sophomore Caroline Bosco led the way by placing 15th in 21:22.1; freshman Maritza Howard took 26th place in 22:07.6, and sophomores Julia Cavanagh (35th, 23:35.3) and Kamryn Lynch (38th, 23:52.0) also ran well.
Ponaganset’s top runner in this meet was senior Megan Gray, who placed 37th in 23:39.8.
A handful of local runners who competed for their respective private schools also turned in splendid performances, starting with Glocester native and Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Emmy Belvin, who finished fourth in the girls’ Class C race in 20:43.3.
In the girls’ Class A race, La Salle Academy saw two Scituate runners help its team win its third straight class title, as senior Lily Borin placed ninth in 20:03.1 and sophomore Mia Bettez took 10th place in 20:12.4, and in the boys’ Class A race, Smithfield native and La Salle junior David Parenteau took 14th place in 17:06.6 to help lead the Rams to their third straight championship.
The RIIL junior varsity championship meet also took place last week at Ponaganset, and the top local finish in the boys’ race was Smithfield native and La Salle freshman Grady McGinnis, who grabbed seventh place in 17:51.6.
