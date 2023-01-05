AUBURN, Maine – The Smithfield High hockey team headed to Maine during the holiday break to play in the St. Dominic Academy Christmas Classic, and for the first time in three years, the Sentinels skated out of the Norway Savings Bank Arena with the tournament championship.

Thanks to a pair of goals from senior Nate Goffe, the Sentinels posted a 5-2 victory over Edward Little High of Auburn, Maine in the title game last Wednesday, Dec. 28.

