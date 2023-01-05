AUBURN, Maine – The Smithfield High hockey team headed to Maine during the holiday break to play in the St. Dominic Academy Christmas Classic, and for the first time in three years, the Sentinels skated out of the Norway Savings Bank Arena with the tournament championship.
Thanks to a pair of goals from senior Nate Goffe, the Sentinels posted a 5-2 victory over Edward Little High of Auburn, Maine in the title game last Wednesday, Dec. 28.
In their opening game, the Sentinels topped Notre Dame High of West Haven, Conn., 3-1, and in the semifinals, senior Anthony Mercurio netted a pair of goals to help Smithfield down Lewiston, Maine, 4-1.
While the hockey team was taking care of business in Maine, the boys’ basketball team was hard at work in Connecticut winning the Fitch Holiday Tournament Championship at Robert Fitch High in Groton.
The Sentinels defeated Cheney Tech in their opening game, 71-52, and Robert Fitch, which had entered the tournament with 4-1 record, in last Friday’s finals, 42-32.
The hockey team, which entered this week with a 1-3 record in Division I action, was scheduled to take on the Prout School on Wednesday night. On Saturday at 4:10 p.m., the Sentinels will play a non-league game against Xavier (Conn.) High, which is 4-0-1, at the Champions Skating Center in Cromwell, Conn.
The boys’ basketball team, which took a 2-2 mark in D-I play into its game at Classical on Tuesday night, will host Woonsocket on Thursday at 7 p.m.
