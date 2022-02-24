BURRILLVILLE – The Smithfield High boys’ hockey team earned the Division I-A’s third seed in the state playoffs, thanks to their 4-3 victory over Burrillville High last Friday at Levy Arena and 2-1 loss to Mount Saint Charles Academy the following night at Adelard Arena.
The Broncos, which came back last Saturday to beat the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op team, took the top spot with a 7-5-2 record. Mount earned the second seed with a 7-6-1 record, and the Sentinels ended their regular season with a 6-7-1 mark.
The Division I-B’s top three teams are La Salle Academy (15-0), East Greenwich (11-3-1), and Bishop Hendricken (11-3-1). East Greenwich will be the I-B’s second seed and face Smithfield in this weekend’s best-of-three quarterfinal-round series.
East Greenwich will host Friday night’s series opener at a time and site to be announced, while Smithfield will welcome the Avengers to their home ice on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
Entering this weekend, Smithfield had an outside shot at securing the top seed, and in last Friday’s victory, the Sentinels took a thriller that saw the Broncos tie the score with back-to-back goals, but Smithfield score the game-winning goal with 3:43 left in the game.
“It feels good,” Smithfield head coach Rob Jackson said about the win. “(Burrillville) is a very, very good team; they are very well-coached. It’s always a dogfight with them, whether you play them here or play them there.
“But to be able to come up here tonight, play a full three periods of hockey, and be able to get a win from a really good team in our league does feel good. We got better tonight, and it’s something to build on.”
With the score knotted at 3-3, Burrillville was called for a holding penalty with 4:24 remaining in the game. Less than a minute later, junior forward Nathaniel Goffe passed the puck to senior forward Chris DiSano, who unleashed a shot that hit the post, went over the left shoulder of Burrillville goalie Bryden Hopkins, and rattled into the net.
“It was a beauty,” Jackson said. “Chase Rinker made a great play, bumped it up, and Nate Goffe made that nice little slide to Chris DiSano. And DiSano’s a goal scorer. He saw that top shelf open and put it off the post and in the net. That was a good one.”
Both the Sentinels and Broncos scored in the first period, but Smithfield broke a 1-1 tie when juniors William Hawkins and Anthony Mercurio scored goal less than a minute apart midway through the second period.
While Mercurio’s goal came on the power play, sophomore Jacob Boudreau, who gave Smithfield a 1-0 lead in the game’s opening minutes, and Hawkins scored their first varsity goals.
“They both play on different lines,” Jackson noted. “We got scoring from three different lines, and that’s key as we try to make our mark in the playoffs.”
Also playing well for the Sentinels was senior goalie Jacob Selema, “who made some timely saves,” Jackson added. “He made some real big ones – ones that he’s not supposed to make.”
“We played sound, we played simple, and we played smart,” Jackson noted. “We played hard and we’re happy with the result, but there’s a lot more work to be done.”
He added that his team has grown this season. If they had allowed a tie or unanswered goals at the beginning of the season, Jackson said they would have hung their heads, but against Burrillville, they didn’t, and in the end, they prevailed with a hard-fought victory.
As for the playoffs, “no matter who we play, it’s going to be a very good team,” Jackson said. “We have to play one game at a time and see what happens.”
Jackson added how great the league has been this year, with lower-seeded teams beating the top-seeded ones several times. The top dog is obviously La Salle, but once the playoffs start, it’s a new season, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.