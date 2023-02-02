Smithfield senior forward William Hawkins, left, battles North Kingstown junior defenseman Jake Horsman for the puck near the boards during last Saturday night’s Division I game at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink. The Sentinels shut out the Skippers, 3-0, for their third win in their last four games.
Smithfield senior defenseman Matthew Payne, shown getting ready to fire a shot during last Saturday's Division I game against North Kingstown, netted a goal 2:19 into the third period to help the Sentinels post a 3-0 victory.
Smithfield goaltender Matthew Bradley keeps his eye on the puck as he guards the corner of his net during last Saturday's game. He stopped 17 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and help his team defeat North Kingstown, 3-0.
Smithfield senior forward William Hawkins, left, battles North Kingstown junior defenseman Jake Horsman for the puck near the boards during last Saturday night’s Division I game at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink. The Sentinels shut out the Skippers, 3-0, for their third win in their last four games.
Smithfield senior defenseman Matthew Payne, shown getting ready to fire a shot during last Saturday's Division I game against North Kingstown, netted a goal 2:19 into the third period to help the Sentinels post a 3-0 victory.
Smithfield goaltender Matthew Bradley keeps his eye on the puck as he guards the corner of his net during last Saturday's game. He stopped 17 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and help his team defeat North Kingstown, 3-0.
SMITHFIELD – Everything seemed to come together for the Smithfield High boys’ hockey team last Saturday night in its Division I matchup against North Kingstown at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink.
Not only did the Sentinels play superb defense to shut out the Skippers, 3-0, for their third win in their last four games, but they also kept themselves out of the penalty box.
“We had the right referees,” Smithfield head coach Rob Jackson said. “I’m serious. The two guys we had reffing tonight, Eric Baxter and Kevin Keenan, are two of the best officials in the league by far. They’re excellent. They call the game the right way. They let the boys play hockey, but when there’s any nonsense that needs to be called – egregious stuff – they’ll make a call. Both of those guys are high level referees, and they do an unbelievable job. Kudos to them.”
Kudos also went to the Sentinels, who improved to 4-6 to remain in the playoff picture, including Friday’s 6 p.m. matchup at Portsmouth Abbey’s rink against another team in the postseason hunt, Barrington, which is 4-5-1.
The last-place Skippers, meanwhile, fell to 1-9, but despite the opponent, Jackson was happy to see the shutout and how well his goalie, Matthew Bradley, played, despite only needing to stop 17 shots for his second D-I shutout of the season.
“A lot of times, that’s the hardest game for a goalie to play,” Jackson added. “He’s not getting a ton of action, and then all of a sudden, they come down and get a couple of pepper shots. He has to be focused and prepared when that happens, and he was able to do that. Getting a shutout, I don’t care who you play, that’s a very, very difficult thing for a goalie to do.”
“The goaltending has been excellent all season long,” Jackson continued, “and he’s been solid all the way through.”
Smithfield got on the board 4:16 into the contest. After Chase Rinker’s shot was blocked, Jacob Hopkins followed with another shot that was tipped into the back of the net by James Sylvester. And with 1:11 left in the first period, Joe McConaghy doubled the Sentinels’ lead, with Frank Lombardi and William Hawkins getting the assists.
“Joey got his first goal tonight,” Jackson said. “He’s a very skilled player. I thought he played really, really hard and gritty, something we’ve been asking him to do, and he got rewarded for it.”
The Sentinels’ final goal came from Matthew Payne 2:19 into the third period, and it was set up by Anthony Mercurio and Hawkins.
“They were all shots from the point with tips,” Jackson said about his team’s goals. “They all came from the back end, which is good and the stuff we’ve been working on a lot.”
“I thought we played a little sloppy at times,” the head coach continued, “but we got two points, and at the end of the day, that’s really all that matters.”
There are six league games left for the Sentinels, plus two non-league games (including Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at home against Connecticut’s Woodstock Academy), before the state playoffs begin. The playoffs have a completely different structure this year, as the top 10 teams make the playoffs, but seeds 7-10 have to take the ice for a play-in game.
The top six seeds and the two winners of the play-in games will then skate in best-of-three quarterfinal-round series, and those winners will head to Providence College’s Schenider Arena to play in the “Frozen Four” single-elimination semifinals on Sunday, March 12 and then a winner-take-all championship game on Saturday, March 18.
“It’s all bunched up,” Jackson said of the D-I standings. “But this league is wide open and it’s anybody’s championship. There are a couple of teams at the top that are very, very good, but top to bottom, I think anybody can beat anybody on any given night. We’re just hoping to make the playoffs and play our best hockey in March.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.