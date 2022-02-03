PROVIDENCE – As expected, three-time defending state champion Bishop Hendricken handily captured the Suburban Division championship meet last Thursday night at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, but the Smithfield High boys’ indoor track and field team made some news of its own by placing second in this meet for the first time in its program’s history.
The Sentinels scored 51 points, with 16 coming from junior Jeremy Knobel, who took second places in the high jump (5-10) and long jump (19-8½). Junior Elijah Saddlemire also won the 600-meter run in a time of 1:25.77, and Will Schiller placed second in the 300 in 38.66 seconds.
Smithfield also saw its 4x800 relay team of Saddlemire and seniors Unwana Okokon, Aiden Powers, and Dante DeGregorio take third place in 9:04.98.
The Sentinels will be in action on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the boys’ Class B and girls’ Medium Schools championship meets at the PCTA facility. Both squads had competed in the lower division last winter, with the boys’ team capturing the indoor program’s first Class C title.
