Smithfield's senior captains, from left, James Sylvester, Anthony Mercurio, Cody Van Gorden, Sean Trainor, and Chase Rinker, receive the Division III runner-up plaque after suffering a 9-8 loss to Westerly on Sunday night at Brown University.
Smithfield High senior captain Cody Van Gorden, left, tries to muscle his way past Westerly’s Eric Fusaro and make his way down the field during Sunday’s night championship game at Brown University. The undefeated Bulldogs nipped the Sentinels, 9-8.
Smithfield High senior captain Sean Trainor, left, passes the ball to teammate James Sylvester during Sunday's championship game. Sylvester scored five goals, but the Sentinels fell to the Bulldogs, 9-8.
PROVIDENCE – A competitive, back-and-forth game for the Division III boys’ lacrosse championship came down to the final minutes late Sunday night at Brown University and saw undefeated Westerly High score the go-ahead goal with 5:19 to play and shut down Smithfield High the rest of the way for the 9-8 win.
The Sentinels, who won the Division IV championship last year, have had a goal of playing in the last game on the last day of the season, and while they have done that the past two seasons, their efforts have come with mixed results.
While the Bulldogs rolled into the championship game with a 15-game win streak, which featured nine victories by nine or more goals, as well as 9-8 and 12-3 wins over Smithfield in the regular season, the Sentinels’ record was 11-4. That included their 5-4 victory over Toll Gate in last Thursday night’s semifinal-round game at the Boyle Athletic Complex.
The Bulldogs, who dropped to D-III after winning just three games in D-II last year, scored first, but the Sentinels quickly responded. The score was tied on six different occasions.
“We just wanted to play our game,” Smithfield head coach Dave Roderick added. “We played them the first time (at home), and it went into overtime. The second time, I don’t know if it was the bus trip, but we just didn’t play well and we knew we were better than that.”
The score was tied 4-4 at halftime, as both defenses and goalies played at the top of their game. Smithfield senior Chase Rinker even blocked a shot off his leg and ended up playing the rest of the game with a contusion on that leg.
“Unfortunately, in the second half, we were kind of banged up,” Roderick said. “Chase has a big welt on his leg and our attack played with bruised ribs the entire second half.”
Going into the fourth quarter, the Sentinels held a 7-6 lead that diminished in the first four minutes. Westerly knotted the score with 10:32 to go on a goal by Lance Williams, and with 8:50 on the clock, Drew Pietraszka scored his fourth goal of the night.
Fifty-six seconds later, Smithfield senior captain James Sylvester tied the score with his fifth goal of the game. But once the Bulldogs regained possession, the Sentinels went down a man on a 30-second penalty, and that’s when the Bulldogs scored the eventual game-winning goal, by Liam Cody, with 5:19 remaining.
There was time for the Sentinels to respond, but being banged up and facing an undefeated team was too much for them in the end. As the clock wound down, the Sentinels kept trying to tie the score. Sylvester took a few shots that Westerly goalie Ryder Casady saved, while senior Tyler Bailey’s shot sailed just past the net. They got possession back just as time ran out.
“One thing I would say: Westerly is class,” Roderick admitted. “They’re a good team and we enjoy playing them. It was a good game and what we expected. I don’t think anyone expected us to play like this.”
Twice in the game, the Sentinels, who also received two goals from Anthony Mercurio and another from Nicholas Pike, led by two goals, 4-2 and 7-5, and helping keep the game close and intact for them was junior goalie Dalton Donoyan.
“He played phenomenal,” Roderick added. “He’s played for me since he was a freshman. It’s funny, I always think about the first day I met him. He said, ‘Coach, I’ll play goalie for you, but I’m not very good,’ and he’s been nothing but good.”
