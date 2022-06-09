CRANSTON – It’s been nearly a decade since the Smithfield High boys’ lacrosse team won three straight Division III championships, but last Saturday afternoon, in a battle between the Division IV’s top two teams at Cranston Stadium, the Sentinels were able to stay one step ahead of the only team to defeat them during the regular season, North Smithfield, and hold off the Northmen, 11-7, in their D-IV title game.
The win was the sixth in a row for the Sentinels, who had split their regular-season series with the Northmen and suffered a 5-3 loss to them on May 3. Smithfield also lost to North Smithfield in last year’s D-IV semifinals, but this time, the Sentinels were able to reach the finals and end a nine-year title drought.
“This was a big game, and obviously, the big rivalry,” second-year Smithfield head coach Dave Roderick said. “Both teams played very well and very hard, which was kind of what we expected, but in the second half, I think our kids just dug down a little bit deeper.”
“It’s amazing,” Smithfield senior captain Jacob Waskiel added. “Last year, we played (North Smithfield) in the semifinals. I got blown up, broke an arm, and everything, but it’s worth it right now.”
The loss for the Northmen marks the second time in consecutive years they reached the finals, but unlike last season’s title game, which saw North Smithfield suffer a lopsided 16-4 defeat to Mount Saint Charles, which also captured the D-II title last weekend, the Northmen (12-2) gave the Sentinels (13-1) a battle from start to finish.
“He does a good job; the kids play really hard,” Roderick said of North Smithfield head coach Kevin Tondreau.
Looking back on their regular-season loss to the Northmen, “(North Smithfield) played well, but we had 17 penalties, and we were missing one of our starting defenseman,” Roderick said. “Obviously, our defense is a big part of our program, and our goalie had been sick all week and came back and played in that game.”
The big quarter of the day was the second, as both teams combined to score eight goals. After one quarter of play, the Sentinels had a 1-0 lead on a goal by junior Anthony Mercurio, who along with senior teammate Alex Reilly, ended the game with three goals apiece; but in the second quarter, the Northmen managed to tie the score on three different occasions.
But after North Smithfield’s Brandon Boudreau scored back-to-back goals to tie the score at 4-4, sophomore Nick Pike closed out the first half with a goal that gave Smithfield back the lead for good.
At the start of the third quarter, Mercurio scored his third goal to make it a two-goal game. The Northmen then came back to twice cut their deficit to a goal, but they eventually ran out of steam, as Cody Van Gorden scored back-to-back goals to help the Sentinels take a 9-6 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
North Smithfield’s final goal was scored by Max Mattos, who scored twice in the game, with 9:09 on the clock. But Reilly quickly responded with his third goal and Pike later added an insurance goal, and from there, the Smithfield defense took over.
Smithfield junior Sean Trainor also scored a goal in the second quarter, while North Smithfield also received goals from senior Cameron Cabral and juniors Domerick Neri and Logan Whitton.
“We’ve been working toward this all season,” Mercurio said. “A couple of years ago, this program was down low in D-IV, so we worked up the last three years and now we have a championship.”
“It’s amazing,” Waskiel added. “I started playing this sport, with all these kids and all the captains, since I was 12, and this is what we dreamed of.”
After missing their sophomore seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then playing in a shortened season last year, the Sentinels’ seniors were happy to end their high school careers with a title.
“We’re keeping the ball rolling,” Waskiel said. “We didn’t have a season in our sophomore year, but that didn’t stop us. We kept working and we’re up on top now.”
