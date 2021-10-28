FALMOUTH, Mass. – A weekend after taking third place – and finishing one point out of second – at the Wickham Invitational in Manchester, Conn., the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team took second place out of 39 teams in the Small School race at the MSTCA’s Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational that took place on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds on Cape Cod.
The Sentinels scored 128 points, just seven less than the first-place team, Martha’s Vineyard High, and placing a distant third with 180 was East Greenwich High.
The Sentinels were led by sophomore Jason Padula, who placed seventh out of 309 runners by covering the 3.1-mile course in a time of 16:27, and junior Elijah Saddlemire, who took 20th place in 16:49.
Also placing among the top 55 runners were seniors Dante DiGregorio (41st place, 17:20), Aiden Powers (42nd, 17:22), and Unwana Okokon (45th, 17:24) and junior Camden Maione (54th, 17:44).
Smithfield’s junior varsity team also took first place out of 21 teams in its race by scoring 78 points, just one more than the only other R.I. team in the race, East Greenwich.
Four runners placed in the top 25: sophomore Josh Anderson (8th, 18:51), junior Will Schiller (10th, 18:55), senior Andrew Kelley (18th, 19:16), and junior Derek Sleboda (24th, 19:40).
Other top Smithfield finishes came from Mike Goodson (14th, 12:06), Marcus Miller (16th, 12:15), and Olek Bogusz (27th, 12:58) in the “Freshman Boys” race, Caroline Bosco (8th, 20:58), Julia Cavanagh (24th, 22:25), and Kamryn Lynch (29th, 22:53) in the “Sophomore Girls” race, Martiza Howard (16th, 14:17) in the “Freshman Girls” race, and Zach Deshaies (32nd, 19:32) in the “Sophomore Boys” race.
The Sentinels will be back in action at Saturday’s Class C meet at Ponaganset High. The boys’ team captured the class title last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.