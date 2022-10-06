Smithfield sophomore Mike Goodson is all by himself as he tours the second lap of the boys' race in Monday afternoon's Northern Division quad-meet at Manning Field's 3.1-mile course. Goodson topped a field of 43 runners with a time of 18:30.5 to help lead the Sentinels to victories over North Providence, Scituate, Davies, and Central Falls.
Smithfield sophomore Maritza Howard is the first runner out of the woods and on her way to victory in Monday afternoon’s Northern Division girls’ race at Manning Field. Howard won the 3.1-mile race in a time of 24:13.4 that topped a field of 32 runners and the runner-up finisher by 37.3 seconds.
SCITUATE – For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team wrapped up its Northern Division schedule with an 11-1 record, thanks to the Sentinels’ quad-meet sweep of Scituate, North Providence, and Davies on Monday afternoon at Manning Field’s 3.1-mile course.
The two-time Class C champions, who rested their top two runners, were still able to race past NP, 20-41, and the Spartans, 18-43, and blank Davies and C.F. by 15-50 scores, as they were led by sophomore Mike Goodson, who picked up his first career victory by outlasting a field of 43 runners in a time of 18:30.5 that topped NP junior Sam Dempsey by 20.9 seconds.
“I’m happy for Mike,” said Smithfield head coach Joe Bennett, whose squad has accumulated a 54-6 record over the past five seasons, the best five-year stretch in the program’s 58-year history. “He’s working hard and he deserves it. I was pleased with the way the kids stepped up, and some of the younger kids got to get in on the action.”
Smithfield senior Camden Maione also took third place in a time of 19:00.9, and Scituate’s top runner was sophomore Tristan Redmond, who led for most of the first mile before Goodson grabbed the lead and ended up finishing fourth in 19:05.5.
The Sentinels eventually clinched the meet by grabbing four of the next five places. Senior Reilly Bennett (19:40.5) and sophomore Olek Bogusz (19:49.9) claimed the next two spots, and after NP sophomore Logan Neishel placed seventh (19:52.1), junior Brayden McCarthy (20:48.5) and senior Derek Sleboda (20:52.4) crossed the finish line.
Rounding out the top dozen were Scituate junior Mathew Spaziano (20:55.0) and sophomore Calvin Hillis-Piecyk (20:55.9) and Smithfield senior Jakeob Blanchette (21:12.3).
Absent from Monday’s race were senior Elijah Saddlemire, who had won the first two meets of the season, and junior Jason Padula, who “did a really hard workout last Saturday and crushed it,” noted the Smithfield head coach. “They’re going to do something (on Tuesday) and then get ready for (Saturday’s) Wickham (Park Invitational). That’s been the plan for them.”
The Sentinels’ lone defeat came to Cumberland on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Monastery, as the Clippers took five of the top eight places on their way to a 24-35 win. Saddlemire had won the race in a time of 16:11, and junior Jason Padula placed third in 16:30, but Cumberland’s depth soon decided the outcome.
The Clippers, who finished second at last season’s state championship meet in Ponaganset, completed their Northern Division season with their fifth straight 12-0 record.
Another Smithfield 10th-grader also picked up her first career victory in the girls’ race, Maritza Howard, as she topped a field of 32 runners with her time of 24:13.4 to help lead her team to a 17-42 victory over NP and 15-50 shutouts of Scituate, C.F., and Davies and end its season with a 9-3 record.
The Sentinels, who are led by head coach LeeAnn Brown, went on to seize six of the top seven spots, as well as the top three places behind juniors Kamryn Lynch (24:50.7) and Julia Cavanagh (24:58.7). After NP senior Emma Borkman finished fourth (25:17.4), Smithfield clinched the meet when junior Sadie DeMaggio (25:23.3), senior Mia DiGregorio (27:21.0), and junior Caroline Bosco (27:26.5) swept the next three places.
The Spartans also saw three runners finish among the top 12: sophomore Madison Nardone (8th place, 28:05.8), senior Sophia Gemma (9th, 28:22.9), and freshman Keyliah Casasola (11th, 28:34.4).
Six days earlier, the Smithfield boys’ team celebrated its Senior Day festivities at Deerfield Park by defeating Lincoln, 25-32, and Burrillville, 23-34. Lincoln’s Nathan Evans was the winner, as he clocked a time of 16:24 that was two seconds faster than Saddlemire and Burrillville’s Garrett Dailey, who both clocked 16:26 times.
After Padula took fourth place in 17 minutes flat, Goodson placed sixth in 17:34, and Maione finished ninth in 18 minutes flat, Smithfield was able to clinch both victories when Bogusz and senior Aiden Ferreira posted 19:05 times to grab the 12th and 13th places.
The girls’ team, meanwhile, was able to top Lincoln, 27-31, but suffered a 24-31 loss to Burrillville. Lynch placed fourth in a time of 22:21 to lead the Sentinels, and rounding out Smithfield’s top five runners were Cavanagh (7th place, 22:45), senior Lillie McCormick (9th, 23:02), Howard (10th, 23:17), and senior Sophie Owen (13th, 23:42).
The Sentinels will spend these next few weeks getting ready for the Class C and state championship meets, but in the meantime, they will test their mettle at the 38th annual Wickham meet at Wickham Park in Manchester, Conn., and the following weekend, the Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational at the Barnstable Fairgrounds in Falmouth, Mass.
