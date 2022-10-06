SCITUATE – For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team wrapped up its Northern Division schedule with an 11-1 record, thanks to the Sentinels’ quad-meet sweep of Scituate, North Providence, and Davies on Monday afternoon at Manning Field’s 3.1-mile course.

The two-time Class C champions, who rested their top two runners, were still able to race past NP, 20-41, and the Spartans, 18-43, and blank Davies and C.F. by 15-50 scores, as they were led by sophomore Mike Goodson, who picked up his first career victory by outlasting a field of 43 runners in a time of 18:30.5 that topped NP junior Sam Dempsey by 20.9 seconds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.