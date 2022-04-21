SMITHFIELD – Down in Division II for the first time since 2010, but with a large group of returning players, the Smithfield High boys’ tennis team is off to a 4-0 start, and last Friday afternoon on their home courts, the Sentinels cruised to a 7-0 win over the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op team.
A familiar face is back at the helm for the Sentinels in head coach Julie Reddy, who was an assistant last year. She was also the head coach of the boys’ program in 2017 and ‘18 and the girls’ team in 2017 before concentrating on school.
A 2013 graduate of Smithfield High who won over 100 matches during her outstanding career at Rhode Island College, Reddy received her master’s degree and decided it was time to return to her alma mater to coach the boys’ and girls’ team again.
“I’m pretty excited to be back in Division II,” she said. “My goal, with both programs, is just to build them, get more interest in the sport, and get more kids to come out for it. I also do the rec programs, so I’m trying to feed it through that. And when we’re ready, we can make that impact and move back up to Division I.”
The Sentinels have 20 players on the roster, most of them returning from last spring. They only graduated three seniors from that team, and two of them were starters.
Returning at the top of the ladder are juniors Aidan Fair, who was a Second-Team All-State pick last season, at number one singles and Alex Leonard at number two. Leonard was not at last Friday’s match against Toll Gate/Pilgrim, so the rest of the Sentinels moved up a spot in the lineup.
Freshman Matt Kane, who normally plays at number three singles, was in the second spot against Toll Gate/Pilgrim opponent Josh Maynard, and Kane rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
Sophomore Owen Geller, who plays at number four singles, also moved up in the lineup and came away with a 6-1, 6-0 victory, and the only player in his natural position, Fair, also won with ease, blanking his opponent, Andres Van Orden, 6-0, 6-0. Junior Alex Nardolillo, meanwhile, was at number four singles, and he impressed his coach by posting a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
“I think my number four was pretty exciting to see,” Reddy said of Geller. “He played (number) two doubles last year, and he’s just fighting so hard for singles. And I’m excited to have my (number) one and two (players) back in the same spots and a freshman at (number) three.”
The three doubles teams completed the shutout with their victories. Last Friday’s teams were made up of sophomore Jake Gulino and junior Lucas Swieard at number one doubles, freshman Kirill Satsuk and senior Andrew Kelley at two, and junior Tim Kane and sophomore Gideon Melo at three.
Kelley, Fair, and Nardolillo are the captains, and Kelley and Nathan Gagner are the only seniors on the roster.
So far this season, the Sentinels are racking up the wins. They began the season with a 5-2 win over Middletown, and from there, they beat Narragansett and North Kingstown on back-to-back days by 6-1 scores.
Being down in D-II, Reddy said she’s not quite sure who to look out for yet, other than Mount Saint Charles, which was unbeaten during the regular season and fell in the D-II finals last year, but return all but one of its starters.
“I think Mount is a top team, which is actually kind of cool because I played with their coach (Evelyn Miller) in high school,” Reddy said.
The Sentinels will host Portsmouth on Thursday at 4 p.m., and next Monday, they will take on the Prout School in Wakefield. Their next two matches after that will be against Tiverton, which is 5-1, and Mount Saint Charles, which is 5-0.
“I’m just excited to see where (the players) go,” Reddy added. “I know that in a few weeks they’ll probably be stronger than they were and I’m excited to see them grow.”
