GLOCESTER – After completing its dual-meet season with a 12-0 record, the Smithfield High boys’ outdoor track and team repeated as the champion of the Northern Division meet on Sunday at Ponaganset High by scoring 153 points to hold off runner-up Cumberland by 11 and top 3rd-place Lincoln by 45.
Senior Jaden Saunders, who swept the three jumping events (long, triple, and high) in last year’s meet, won all three events again to lead the Sentinels. His leap of 22 feet, 2¼ inches in the long jump set school and meet records, and he won the high jump with a 6-foot-4 leap and the triple jump with a 43-4¼ leap.
The Sentinels also received 18 points from junior Elijah Saddlemire, who won the 800 in a time of 2:01:54, which broke his meet record by 0.16 of a second, and placed second in the 400 in 51.62 seconds. He also helped the Sentinels’ 4x400 relay team of senior Unwana Okokon and Aiden Powers and sophomore Brayden McCarthy finish second in 3:46.44.
Sophomore Jason Padula also scored 14 points by winning the 1,500 (4:10.15) and placing fourth in the 3,000 (9:25.91), and also claiming its event was the 4x800 relay squad of senior Dante DiGregorio, juniors Camden Maione and Reilly Bennett, and Powers (8:45.59).
Junior Jeremy Knobel also scored 20 points by placing second in the long jump (20-4½) and third in the high jump and javelin, and adding runner-up finishes were junior Jameson Lytle (300-meter hurdles, 45.54 seconds), sophomore Konny Ezeama (triple jump, 41-8), and Okokon (800, 2:03.52).
In the girls’ meet, Smithfield, which finished second with 101 points (Cumberland cruised to the team title with 212), was led by junior Lauren Boyd, who won the indoor state title in the long jump this past February. Boyd set two meet records by capturing the 100-meter dash in 12.88 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 17-9, and she also placed fourth in the 200.
Also capturing events for the Sentinels were junior Sela Bastajian in the pole vault (7-6) and the 4x800 relay squad of senior Marissa McDonough and sophomores Julia Cavanagh, Kamryn Lynch, and Talia Cost (11:10.07). The Sentinels, who swept four of the top five places in the pole vault, also saw junior Lillie McCormick place second with a seven-foot clearance.
Ponaganset was led by senior Alexis Zarr, who captured the high jump with a 4-foot-11 leap, and junior Amelia Jackson, who won the 800 in 2:26.86, and Scituate’s top athlete was senior Emma LaPlante, who took second place in the javelin with a throw of 82-11.
Also competing in the girls’ meet was Glocester resident and Mount Saint Charles sophomore Emmy Belvin, who captured the 400 (1:02.34) and placed second in the 3,000 (11:27.28).
The RIIL Class Championships are scheduled for Saturday, and while Smithfield and Ponaganset will compete in the Class B meet in West Warwick, Scituate will be in action at the Class C meet at Exeter/West Greenwich.
