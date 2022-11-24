CRANSTON – Thanks to its strong defense and an effective running game, the Smithfield High football team took the Division IV Super Bowl by posting an 18-6 victory over the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team last Saturday night at Cranston Stadium.

The Sentinels broke a 6-6 tie by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final 4 1/2 minutes of play, and that helped lead them to their first undefeated season and D-IV championship since 2015.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.