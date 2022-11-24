CRANSTON – Thanks to its strong defense and an effective running game, the Smithfield High football team took the Division IV Super Bowl by posting an 18-6 victory over the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team last Saturday night at Cranston Stadium.
The Sentinels broke a 6-6 tie by scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final 4 1/2 minutes of play, and that helped lead them to their first undefeated season and D-IV championship since 2015.
“This feels wonderful,” Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia said. “The kids deserve every ounce of this because they’ve done nothing but work so hard the past year – and really since COVID. When (the coaching staff) came in post-COVID, they bought in, they believed in everything we told them, and they did everything we asked of them.”
Both teams have undergone transformations over the past few years, with COVID, C.F. opting out of last year’s spring season, winless records, and in Smithfield’s case, a change at head coach in the spring of 2020.
The co-op team, who were trying to go from a winless team in D-III last year to a championship squad this fall in head coach Jeff Lapierre’s final season at the helm, came up short, but Lapierre had nothing but praise for his team after the loss.
“It was an absolute honor (coaching the team), and I told these guys it was a privilege this season,” Lapierre said. “They got here, and that is a task in itself. Obviously, this was not the way we wanted it to end, but it ended that way.”
On the other side, with a record turnout of players, the Sentinels got better each week and finished their season with a 10-0 record.
The last time they won the Super Bowl, Ryan Flynn, who is the nephew of then-head coach Chris Branch, was the water boy. Last Saturday night, Flynn was the team’s starting tailback, and the senior ran for 110 yards and the game’s first touchdown to lead the Sentinels to their victory and earn the Frank Morey Memorial Award as the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“I grew up on the sidelines,” he said as he recalled all four of his high school seasons – the first two ending with winless records, and last year’s coming to an end in the quarterfinals to the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op team. That exit at home to the last-seeded co-op team propelled the team forward this year, Flynn said.
“It feels great: 10-0, Super Bowl champs,” Flynn added.
Both the Sentinels and C.F./BVP (8-2) played a low-scoring game during the regular season that saw Smithfield win the game in double overtime, 7-6. C.F./BVP had played without senior wide receiver Alex Maia, who was out with an injury, and while he was definitely a part of the game last Saturday, finishing with 100 total yards, the Sentinels’ defense were prepared.
Unlike their first matchup, both teams put points on the board in regulation, doing so in the first quarter.
The Sentinels got on the board first on a one-yard touchdown run by Flynn for the 6-0 lead, but the Warriors answered back with a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sha-Dean Lovett to Maia.
The score remained that way until the fourth quarter. Flynn emphasized after the game how the defense had to step up in order for them to win, and his head coach agreed.
“Defense has been our strong suit all season,” Castiglia said. “We told them it was going to come down to (the defense); I said they were going to win this game for us and they did. It was the old mantra of ‘offense wins games, defense wins championships’ for this team, and nothing was more appropriate or true.”
In the third quarter, the Warriors nearly took the lead when they went deep into Smithfield’s end of the field and reached the 8-yard line. But a holding penalty pushed the Warriors back, and when the Sentinels’ defense stepped up, C.F./BVP eventually turned the ball over on downs at the Smithfield 13.
The ball switched sides as C.F. took possession into the fourth quarter. The Sentinels’ defense caused another turnover on downs, and ther offense took over at their own 38. They needed 10 plays to finally break the tie, and on that 10th play, senior Bradyn Shadoian came through with a 25-yard touchdown run.
The extra point attempt was blocked, but the Sentinels held a 12-6 lead with 4:28 remaining, and they eventually sealed the victory when senior A.J. Hetu intercepted a pass from Lovett and raced 38 yards to the end zone for a touchdown with 1:42 left.
Thanks to that pick-six, “for the first time since like 10 a.m. this morning, my head stopped hurting,” Castiglia said. “That was wonderful to experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.