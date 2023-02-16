SMITHFIELD – In a game that could be a preview of next month’s state finals or a Frozen Four game, the Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op girls’ hockey team came out hot last Friday night in its battle for first place with La Salle Academy at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink.
But after the home team took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, the Rams took over from there and scored twice in each of the next two periods to defeat the co-op team, 4-2, and remain undefeated.
The Rams, who less than 24 hours later, cruised to an 8-0 victory over the East Bay co-op team, which contains players from Barrington, Mount Hope, and Portsmouth, entered Wednesday’s night action with a record of 10-0-1. Their only tie was a 2-2 draw with the Smithfield co-op team back on Dec. 18. La Salle hasn’t lost a regular-season game since the 2018-19 season.
The Smithfield co-op team, meanwhile, fell to 7-2-2 and into a three-way tie for second place with the Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op team, which is 8-2, and the South County Storm, which is 7-3-1 (with an overtime loss) and features players from North Kingstown, South Kingstown, and Narragansett.
“Overall, we played well, but it wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” Smithfield co-op head coach Kerri Nadeau said. “I think we got a little comfortable after we got a two-goal lead. We took a couple of shifts off and I think that definitely hurt us. (La Salle) is a team you have to play a full 45 minutes against them because they are going to play a full 45. I think just taking those little shifts off definitely hurt us.”
In the first period, sophomore Camylle Ursillo scored the co-op team’s first goal 6:03 into the game, as sophomore Ginger Dow passed the puck to Ava Lourenco, who set up Ursillo’s goal that she shot past La Salle goaltender Kate Grivers.
“Camylle has been doing a great job on defense,” Nadeau said. “All four of our ‘D’ are very strong, and we have a lot of faith in them. She did exactly what we asked them to do, she put pucks toward the net. I don’t know if it hit somebody else before it went in, but it was a great shot. She’s one of those kids that whatever we tell her to do, she’ll go out and do it.”
The co-op team carried its 1-0 lead into the second period, as the Rams had penalty trouble and went to the box. The hosts had a 5-on-3 power play for 25 seconds in the opening minutes, but could not capitalize on it, as the Rams came out of the box and put pressure on Smithfield’s defense and goalie Ava Porter, who ended up with 20 saves.
Porter did her job and sophomore Suzanne LaFlamme did a great job getting the puck out of her zone, but at the end of the second period, LaFlamme suffered a head injury and was sent to the hospital.
The co-op team doubled its lead with 5:24 to play in the period on sophomore forward Keira Goffe’s state-leading 13th goal of the season, as she took a pass from her classmate, Meghan Falls, skated in on Grivers, and fired the puck past her.
“Keira’s a natural goal scorer, and she made a really good move,” Nadeau said. “Last year, she led the league (in scoring), and she’s always giving us scoring opportunities.”
But things fell apart quickly for the co-op team. Forty-seven seconds later, the Rams got on the board as Maddie Bradley scored, and 29 seconds later, Eliza Barber tied the score.
The Rams then scored twice in the first five minutes of the third period. They started the period on a power play for 52 seconds, but after the co-op team killed it off, Barker gave La Salle the lead 1:08 into the period. La Salle added a power-play goal with 4:50 to play when Adriana Dooley slipped the puck past Porter.
The co-op team has three games left on its regular-season schedule, including Friday’s 6:30 p.m. game against the Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln co-op team at Adelard Arena and next Monday’s 3 p.m. game against the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op squad in Smithfield. The final game is on Friday, Feb. 24, back on its home ice against the South Country Storm.
As for La Salle, “hopefully it’s not the last time we see them,” Nadeau said. “We didn’t get to see them at all last year, so it was exciting to finally get to play them and see how well we matched up with them.”
Last year, girls’ hockey was divided into two divisions, but everyone played each other, no matter the division. The Sentinels, who went undefeated and captured the Division II championship, was supposed to play La Salle last winter, but the game was postponed because of weather and never made up.
This year, all eight teams in the state are playing in one division, and the top six teams will qualify for the playoffs, with the top two seeds receiving a quarterfinal-round bye. The third through six seeds will skate in the best-of-three quarterfinals during the first weekend of March, and the winners of those games will face the top two seeds in the RIIL’s new one-game “Frozen Four” semifinals on Friday, March 10, at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
Those winners will then return to Schneider Arena on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. to play in the state championship game. The Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op team is the defending state champion.
“Games mean a lot more,” Nadeau said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I think it’s a much more competitive league, and we are enjoying it a lot more. Even the teams that were lower last year are a little better. It’s pretty balanced now.”
Heading into the playoffs, Nadeau hopes her team can continue executing what they have been preaching.
“We have to make sure we stick to playing as a team,” she said. “I think sometimes we like to try and do things on our own, but when we play as a team, we play a much better game. Just having that consistent team play and getting pucks to the net are our biggest goals this year.”
