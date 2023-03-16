Above, Smithfield High sophomore Keira Goffe, #7, battles Burrillville High senior Allie Trimble for the puck against the boards during last Friday night’s Frozen Four game at Schneider Arena. Goffe scored her state-leading 18th and 19th goals of the season to lead her co-op team to a 5-1 win and a spot in next Sunday’s state championship game against La Salle Academy. Left, Ponaganset High senior and Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View senior goalie Paige Almon played very well in a losing cause. She was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in last season’s finals, as she helped her team defeat La Salle and win the state championship.
Above, Smithfield High sophomore Keira Goffe, #7, battles Burrillville High senior Allie Trimble for the puck against the boards during last Friday night’s Frozen Four game at Schneider Arena. Goffe scored her state-leading 18th and 19th goals of the season to lead her co-op team to a 5-1 win and a spot in next Sunday’s state championship game against La Salle Academy. Left, Ponaganset High senior and Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View senior goalie Paige Almon played very well in a losing cause. She was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player in last season’s finals, as she helped her team defeat La Salle and win the state championship.
PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op girls’ hockey team will play for another championship next Sunday at 4 p.m., but this time, the squad will play for the state title and take on the RIIL’s only undefeated team, La Salle Academy.
Receiving goals from four different scorers and playing as a team from start to finish, the Smithfield-based squad eliminated the defending state champion Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op team, 5-1, in Friday night’s Frozen Four single-elimination semifinal-round game at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
The Smithfield team, which improved its record to 11-2-2 with this victory, “did exactly what we had done the second time we played (Burrillville),” Smithfield head coach Kerri Nadeau said. “They played as a team.”
Both the Smithfield and Burrillville teams had split their regular-season series: Burrillville handed Smithfield its first loss of the winter by posting a 3-0 shutout on Jan. 20 at Levy Arena, but the rematch two weeks later at the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink was in Smithfield’s favor, 4-1.
Nadeau emphasized to her players that in order to beat a good team like Burrillville, they would have to play a strong team game and get a lot of pucks on net.
“We had to work as a team, and we did exactly all of the little things that we have been trying to do all year round,” she said.
Smithfield scored early last Friday night, as the co-op team kept sending pucks to the net at Ponaganset senior goalie Paige Almon and cashed in on two of them in the first six minutes of the game. Senior forward Ava Pomposelli netted the first goal 3:53 into the game off a pass from sophomore defenseman Camylle Ursillo, and less than two minutes later, sophomore forward Keira Goffe added an unassisted goal.
Goffe, who scored twice in the game and currently leads the state with 19 goals, “has done great,” Nadeau added. “Even last year, she was a big contributor for us. She works really well with her line mates, and all three of them had a great game. We received goals from all three lines, and our defense helped put a ton of pucks on net for us, so it was really a team effort.”
The Burrillville squad’s goal came with 6:35 to play in the first period, as senior forward Allie Trimble set up freshman forward Maggie Buffery for the goal. But that was the only goal sophomore goalie Ava Porter gave up that night.
“We always rely on Ava for big games,” Nadeau said. “She’s a very good athlete in general, and she comes to practice and games and gives us 100 percent. We play well in front of her and help her out as much as we can.”
With 1:03 to play in the period, Goffe netted her second unassisted goal to made it a 3-1 game. No pucks found the back of the net in the second period, but heading into the third, Smithfield came out with more energy. As this was a “one-and-done” playoff game, the more goals, the better for Smithfield.
“I actually am excited for this new format,” Nadeau said. “I was one of the coaches that definitely wanted to see something new. I like the (best-of-three) series and I think it’s fun. It would be fun to play Burrillville in a series, but I do like the one game. It makes it a little more unpredictable and a little more exciting.”
Smithfield’s final two goals came from a Moses Brown freshman, as forward Lila Stilley scored an unassisted goal with 13:11 to go in the game, and less than a minute later, freshman Ashley Brousseau fired a shot through Almon’s pads. Ava Lourenco got the assist.
Smithfield will now get ready to face La Salle, which is 14-0-1, in another one-game showdown for all the marbles. Both teams had battled to a 2-2 tie during the second weekend of the season, and in their last meeting on Friday, Feb. 10, in Smithfield, La Salle defeated Smithfield, 4-2, in a battle for first place.
Nadeau said that speed-wise, her team can match up with La Salle, but the outcome will come down to “puck control and making good decisions.”
